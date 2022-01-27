Spain’s unemployment rate falls by 615,000 to lowest level since 2008

The fee fell to 13.3 p.c on the finish of December, down from 16.13 p.c a 12 months earlier, with a complete of three.1 million individuals registered as unemployed within the eurozone’s fourth-largest economic system. At the tip of 2020, that determine stood at practically 3.7 million.

Overall, Spain’s unemployment fee fell by 615,900 over the course of 2021, with 20.18 million individuals in work and 840,700 new jobs created, the very best determine since 2005.

The newest jobless fee is barely decrease than that recorded earlier than the Covid disaster took maintain.

Some 3.19 million individuals have been out of labor in December 2019, or 13.8 p.c of the workforce.

The newest determine doesn’t, nevertheless, embrace individuals registered as partially unemployed below a furlough scheme launched to assist firms throughout the pandemic.

As of final month, 102,000 individuals have been nonetheless registered on the scheme, the social safety ministry mentioned.

The figures “confirm the extraordinary recovery in the Spanish jobs market since the pandemic”, Economy Minister Nadia Calviño instructed public radio RNE.

“The unemployment rate is at its lowest since 2008,” tweeted Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, referring to the worldwide monetary disaster of that 12 months.

The INE mentioned job charges have been up throughout the board, with tourism-dependent Spain’s companies sector proving significantly buoyant.

The upbeat outcomes got here regardless of an financial restoration that has been much less sturdy than anticipated, because of the continuation of Covid restrictions and international provide shortages.

Spain was one of many western economies worst affected by the Covid disaster.

GDP plummeted by 10.8 p.c in 2020 and half 1,000,000 individuals misplaced their jobs, lots of them in tourism and the lodge sector.

