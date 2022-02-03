Spain’s visitor numbers in 2021 fall far short of tourism targets

The determine from the National Statistics Institute was 64 % greater than in 2020, when the pandemic decimated the journey sector worldwide as international locations imposed lockdowns and closed their borders.

But it remained 63 % under the 2019 determine, when 83.5 million vacationers visited Spain, the world’s second hottest vacation spot after France.

The authorities had hoped to see 45 million overseas guests in 2021.

Spain’s tourism business accounted for 12.5 % of its financial system earlier than the pandemic. The determine fell to only 7.4 % final yr, in keeping with the Exceltur tourism affiliation.

British vacationers, who earlier than the pandemic made up the most important nationwide group of holiday makers, solely numbered 4.3 million in 2021.

The French grew to become the most important contingent final yr with 5.8 million guests, up 49 % from 2020, adopted by the Germans at 5.2 million, a rise of 117 %.

The official figures present vacationers spent 34.8 billion euros in Spain final yr, or 76 % greater than in 2020, however 62 % lower than in 2020.

Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto highlighted the figures from December when 2.9 million vacationers visited Spain, regardless of the “uncertainty generated by Omicron”, the highly-contagious Covid variant which has been sweeping Europe.

“The sector will consolidate its recovery in 2022,” she mentioned.