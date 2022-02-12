Spanish 15-year-old seized for shooting parents over school grades

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in a rural space simply outdoors Elche, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the southeastern port metropolis of Alicante.

It was not found till Friday evening by a relative who turned as much as test on them, a police spokesman mentioned.

“The mother’s sister came to the house because she had heard nothing from the family and that’s when her nephew told her he’d killed his father, mother and brother,” he advised AFP, saying she had known as the police who confirmed discovering three our bodies inside the home.

Police then arrested the teenager, “a 15-year-old minor” who had been alone in the home with the our bodies for 3 days.

He advised them he had “argued with his mother over his school grades” then used his father’s searching rifle to kill her, then his 10-year-old brother and later his father.

The household was native to the realm however not identified to police, the spokesman mentioned.