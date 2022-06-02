Spanish army captain suspended after soldiers kneel at Franco memorial

Spain’s armed forces have suspended a military captain after his troopers have been seen kneeling in entrance of a memorial to former dictator Francisco Franco.

Footage shared on social media confirmed round 30 troopers from one unit apparently paying homage in entrance of the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum.

The clip was posted on Telegram by a pro-democracy military group referred to as “Ciudadanas de uniforme” (Citizens in Uniform). It confirmed the troopers kneeling with rifles of their palms on the steps in entrance of the basilica as a priest blessed them.

The video’s contents has been extensively condemned and a number of political events have demanded a proof from Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

Under a 2007 regulation, Spain has additionally banned any gatherings exterior the mausoleum.

On Thursday, the ministry confirmed that the unit’s captain had been dismissed inside hours of the video showing on social media. An investigation has additionally been launched into the incident.

The grandiose mausoleum previously served as Franco’s burial place and has all the time been revered by his excessive right-wing followers in Spain.

In 2019, the Socialist government exhumed Franco’s remains and removed them to a cemetery in northern Madrid.

The transfer got here after outcry from Franco’s victims and their descendants, who think about the mausoleum an affront to Spain’s standing as a contemporary democratic state.

Thousands of unidentified political prisoners who labored on the development of the mausoleum close to Madrid are additionally buried within the Valley of the Fallen.