Spanish cabinet approves paid ‘menstrual leave’

Spain’s Ministry of Health launches on Tuesday May tenth 2022 a specialised hotline underneath the motto “Llama a la vida” (Call to life).

People experiencing suicidal ideas and behavior in addition to their relations will have the ability to dial 024, out there 24 hours a day for on daily basis of yr, a service that’s freed from cost and utterly confidential.

Fátima Caballero, Red Cross well being director and who will handle the suicide prevention line, has stated {that a} staff of “qualified and multidisciplinary” professionals will “will provide response, prevention and emotional support” to people who find themselves interested by taking their very own lives, try to take action, and help their households.

According Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias, the staff behind the suicide prevention line will converse a number of languages, with out specifying if this contains English.

“(Suicide) is a threat that has been silenced for too long,” Darias stated, stressing that calling 024 shall be an possibility for individuals with disabilities in Spain.

Suicide is the primary unnatural explanation for loss of life in Spain, with 3,941 instances accounted for in 2020 (no official information for 2021 but), which represented the best quantity on report and a 5.7 p.c enhance in comparison with 2019.

That implies that on common 11 individuals take their very own lives on daily basis in Spain.

The suicide prevention scheme is a part of a €100-million bundle introduced by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez final October to finance psychological well being provisions in Spain, as the general public well being sector has been struggling to deal with rising demand for psychological well being companies in the course of the pandemic.

The funds will go to coaching professionals, combating stigmatisation, making certain early detection, stopping suicide and selling emotional wellbeing.

Regarding the suicide prevention hotline, Spain is following the instance of different European international locations that provide anybody who has ideas of taking their very own life the possibility of getting skilled assist, somebody who listens to them and if needed prompts a response in coordination with the emergency companies.

For Health Minister Darias the hotline is “a measure that will help many people” and serve to “end stigmas and taboos” round suicide.

The OECD has warned of the Covid-19 pandemic’s important and unprecedented affect on psychological well being, the affect of which remains to be not but absolutely understood.

Statistics present that 5.8 p.c of the Spanish inhabitants has nervousness, and the same proportion endure from melancholy. On high of that, at the least 1 million Spaniards have a “serious mental health disorder” and solely half obtain therapy.

“10.8 percent of Spaniards have consumed tranquillisers, relaxants or sleeping pills,” Sánchez tweeted final October. “This says a lot about the problem we have in our society with mental health. We cannot normalise it. We must respond to this issue and analyse its causes and origins.”

