Spanish court convicts German man over murder of wife and son in Tenerife

The Guardia Civil police on Thursday stated they’d arrested 11 folks on suspicion of belonging to “Dominican Don’t Play” (DDP), a avenue gang which first appeared in New York within the Eighties with the same model rising on the streets of Madrid.

The gang members have been arrested in reference to a battle with the rival Trinitarios, one other avenue gang additionally of Dominican origin which emerged in New York across the identical time.

Three of the detainees are suspected of involvement within the killing a 25-year-old man of Colombian origin “who belonged to the Trinitarios”, police stated. The sufferer was attacked in southern Madrid final Saturday night time.

The identical day, a 15-year-old boy was killed exterior of a nightclub close to Madrid’s Atocha practice station and one other 17-year-old suffered severe stab wounded in a northern district of the capital in what police stated have been each gang fights.

More than 1,330 police and Guardia Civil officers have now been deployed throughout the area’s streets “to find and identify gang members” in a bid to keep away from any revenge assaults.

But final weekend’s bloodshed “is not a one-off,” Carles Feixa, an anthropologist on the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, instructed AFP.

“There have been four or five years of ongoing clashes that are the result of an internal conflict within these groups that often result in rifts,” stated Feixa, the principle investigator with Transgang, a college analysis challenge into avenue gangs.

Given that such clashes have been solely dealt with by the police and that there was “no attempt to try any other form of mediation to resolve these conflicts, things have just got worse”, stated Feixa, who has written a e book referred to as: “El rey: Diary of a Latin King”.

‘We have a problem’

“We have a problem with street gangs,” Madrid’s regional inside minister Enrique Lopez admitted in an interview with Telemadrid TV channel.

According to the 2021 version of the Latino Gangs Observatory, an annual report put out by the evangelical Christian Help Centre, some 2,500 younger folks belong to such teams in Madrid, one in 5 of whom are underneath 13.

“Recruitment within educational centres has grown during the pandemic” because of the closure of nightclubs which have been the principle approach of discovering new members, the report says, indicating the gangs usher in virtually 10 million euros in membership charges.

Most members of Madrid-based ‘Latin’ gangs are second-generation immigrants born in Spain. Photo: YURI CORTEZ/AFP

The Ñetas, the Latin Kings, the Trinitarios and the DDP are the most important gangs within the Madrid area however there are additionally smaller teams such because the BLOOD, the Forty Two, the Mara Salvatrucha and the 18.

The names echo these of different Latin avenue gangs in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago however in Madrid, its younger members have been principally born in Spain.

‘As Spanish as you or me’

“These ‘Latin’ gangs are second-generation immigrants, as Spanish.. as you or I,” protested Madrid’s regional chief Isabel Diaz Ayuso after a far-right Vox lawmaker lashed out over the violence, claiming “illegal immigrants are causing real terror in our neighbourhoods”.

The gang members are a mixture of nationalities, Feixa says.

“As well as Dominicans, we see other Latin American nationalities as well as young Spaniards from poor and working-class neighbourhoods,” he instructed AFP.

More than their origin or nationality, what actually units them aside is “the social exclusion they suffer when compulsory schooling ends” at 16, he stated.

“When you don’t have any alternative, what’s left is the street, the gang and petty crime,” he says, pointing to the impact of the 2008 monetary disaster and the present financial disaster brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although some resort to drug dealing, there isn’t a proof of the gangs hooking up with large-scale drug trafficking outfits, which might be very harmful, he warns.

“They would be the ideal army for any criminal operators.”