Spanish expression of the day: ‘Para colmo’ 

We’re residing by difficult occasions, the place battle, an ongoing pandemic and the rising value of residing all appear to be mounting up.

But a minimum of we are able to have a great outdated grumble about it, proper?

If in Spanish you need to say to prime all of it off or to make issues worse, you say “para colmo” earlier than mentioning what this undesirable cherry on the cake is.

Examples:

Ha subido mucho el precio de la luz y de la gasolina y, para colmo, también el de los alimentos.

Electricity and petrol costs have gone up so much, and to make issues worse, additionally meals costs.

Or

Está lloviendo a cántaros y, para colmo, tengo un pinchazo en la rueda.

It’s raining cats and canine, and to prime it off, I’ve obtained a flat tyre.

The noun (el) colmo isn’t used fairly often in Spanish by itself, nevertheless it means the height, the rim, the brim of one thing.

On the opposite hand, the expression el colmo de los colmos is quite common and means the worst of the worst.

Example:

Pagarle un pastón a un nutricionista para después comer hamburguesas todos los días es el colmo de los colmos.

Paying a nutritionist a fortune to then eat hamburgers day-after-day is the worst of the worst.

It’s additionally conventional for some jokes in Spanish to start out with the query ¿Cúal es el colmo de los colmos? to indicate irony.

Example:

¿Cúal es el colmo de los colmos? Que un mudo le diga a un sordo que un ciego les esta mirando.

What’s the worst of the worst? If a mute individual tells a deaf individual {that a} blind individual is them.

Then there’s the verb colmar, which may imply to fulfil or meet (a goal), to fill to the brim (of a glass) or attain the restrict (normally persistence), however once more such makes use of aren’t quite common in fashionable Spanish.

But this does lead us to a implausible Spanish expression that’s used on a regular basis in Spain – la gota que colmó el vaso – which in its most literal sense interprets to ‘the drop the overfilled the glass’ however in actuality has the identical that means because the ‘last straw’ or ‘the straw that broke the camel’s again’ in English.

Example:

La invasión ilegal de Ucrania por parte de Putin fue la gota que colmó el vaso para el pueblo ruso.

Putin’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine was the final straw for the Russian individuals.