Spanish expression of the day: Tomar el pelo

Tomar el pelo actually means ‘to take or grasp the hair’ in Spanish, but it surely’s typically an expression that’s utilized by everybody, not simply hairdressers.

Tomarle el pelo a alguien really means to play somebody for a idiot, to deceive or mock them, to drag somebody’s leg, to drag a quick one.

Examples:

¿Me estás tomando el pelo?

Are you pulling my leg?

No te estoy tomando el pelo.

I’m not taking you for a journey.

El camarero me ha tomado el pelo y me ha cobrado el doble.

The waiter pulled a quick one on me and charged me double.

What does holding somebody’s hair must do with mockery, chances are you’ll ask? According to the Royal Spanish Academy’s FundéuRAE group, the expression might have its origins in the truth that centuries in the past touching one’s beard was an indication of defiance in the direction of opponents.

Another concept means that it might have been coined as troopers and convicts as soon as needed to have their hair lower quick once they first joined the barracks or prisons in Spain, which was executed to poke enjoyable at them.

And there’s one other expression you need to use which is said to tomar el pelo. You can seek advice from a scenario that’s a mockery or a joke, a farce or a parody – particularly one which’s shameless or crafty – as una tomadura de pelo.

Example:

¡Menuda tomadura de pelo! ¡Nos están robando y ustedes cruzados de brazos!

What an absolute joke! They’re robbing us and also you’re simply standing there together with your arms crossed!

Here are some examples of tomadura de pelo within the Spanish press:

Politicians and journalists in Spain typically seek advice from their opponents’ selections as “una tomadura de pelo” (a piss-take).

So now you realize. ¡Qué no te tomen el pelo! (Don’t get performed for a idiot!)