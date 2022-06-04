Spanish family seeks canonisation of London attack ‘skateboard hero’

Ignacio Echeverria, a 39-year-old monetary professional from Madrid, was on the scene on June third, 2017 when three males rammed passers-by in a van earlier than happening a stabbing spree within the close by Borough Market space.

He rushed to assist a lady who was being attacked, hitting the assailant together with his skateboard however was himself fatally stabbed. Hailing his bravery, the British press named him “the skateboard hero”.

Speaking to AFP by cellphone, his father Joaquin Echeverria stated the household hoped to have him recognised as a saint by the Catholic Church.

The household was gathering all of the details about his case which might be introduced to the Church so it might study whether or not “to proceed with his possible canonisation”, he stated.

The concept was first raised by Madrid’s auxiliary bishop Juan Antonio Martinez Camino after holding a mass to mark the primary anniversary of Echeverria’s demise, pointing to the Church’s new stance on canonisation for somebody who “voluntarily offers” their life for one more.

Although his father is aware of the method could also be very lengthy and that they may also want to point out that his son carried out a miracle, he believes there’s “a chance they will consider canonising him” due to the “generosity he showed in death” and his “exemplary life”.

He was “a devout person” who actively participated within the Catholic neighborhood, made donations and “used to give Catholic education classes at a parish” in London, he stated.

“It makes us happy to think that Ignacio’s death made an impact and served some purpose,” he stated.

In Spain, Ignacio Echeverria’s bravery has been recognised in a number of methods with the late banker posthumously awarded the Great Cross of the Order of Civil Merit for “extraordinary services” and a number of other skate parks in Madrid named after him.

And there has even been a “Skate Hero” musical written in his honour tha paperwork the final 24 hours of his life earlier than the assaults.