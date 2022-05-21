Spanish monkeypox outbreak linked to sauna

Seven out of the eight suspected monkeypox cases introduced on Tuesday have been confirmed as constructive by Madrid’s well being division on Wednesday.

In an announcement, well being authorities within the Madrid area mentioned they’d now detected one other “22 possible cases of monkeypox”, indicating all of them have been believed to have been transmitted by way of sexual exercise.

“In general, its transmission is via respiratory drops but the characteristics of the 22 suspected infections point to it being passed on through bodily fluids during sex relations,” the assertion mentioned, with out giving additional particulars.

“All of them are young adult males and most of them are men who have sexual relations with other men, but not all of them,” Elena Andradas, head of public well being within the Madrid area, advised Cadena Ser radio.

However, for Basilio Valladares, former vp of the Spanish Society of Tropical Medicine, it’s too early to attract conclusions because the virus may also be transmitted by way of saliva.

“It doesn’t have to be the saliva of a homosexual, saliva is saliva,” Valladares advised the Spanish radio station.

The announcement got here simply days after the British well being authorities mentioned they’d detected seven circumstances up to now this month, with the World Health Organisation working with the federal government to analyze the outbreak.

Health officers have famous a few of these infections could also be by way of sexual contact — on this occasion amongst homosexual or bisexual males — which might be a brand new growth in understanding how the virus is transmitted.

Another 20 suspected circumstances of monkeypox – endemic in elements of Central and Western Africa – have been detected within the Lisbon area, Portugal’s well being ministry mentioned in an announcement.

“The cases were all among males, the majority of them young, who had ulcerated lesions,” it mentioned.

Symptoms of monkeypox in people embrace a rash which regularly begins on the face then strikes to different elements of the physique, fever, muscle ache and chills. Most individuals get better from the sickness inside a number of weeks.

Handout exhibiting the rashes that develop on the pores and skin when there’s a monkeypox an infection. Photo: UKHSA

Transmission is often through shut contact with contaminated animals corresponding to rodents and monkeys, and is proscribed between individuals. It has solely been deadly in uncommon circumstances.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a public well being safety physique, on Monday mentioned it had detected 4 new circumstances after registering three circumstances earlier in May.

All 4 of the extra circumstances have been males who’ve intercourse with males or self-identify as homosexual or bisexual, it mentioned.

None have identified connections with the three earlier confirmed circumstances, the primary of which was linked to journey from Nigeria, elevating fears of group unfold of the virus.