Spanish PM arrives in Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s Zelensky

The announcement got here a day after Spain mentioned it will reopen its Ukrainian embassy in Kyiv “in a number of days”.

Sanchez “will travel to Kyiv in the coming days, you will understand that I can’t give you more information about the visit for security reasons,” authorities spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez instructed a press convention.

“It is a way of showing our commitment to the Ukrainian people and government,” she added after an everyday weekly cupboard assembly.

Sanchez is following within the footsteps of a number of different European leaders, together with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, who’ve gone to Ukraine for the reason that begin of Russia’s invasion of the nation in a present of assist.

Spain is offering support to Ukraine via navy gear, humanitarian support and by welcoming tens of hundreds of Ukrainian refugees.

The nation has to this point despatched 12 planes with tons of weapons and humanitarian support to Ukraine, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles mentioned Monday.

“We will send as many planes are as necessary,” she added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in contrast Russia’s devastating assault on his nation to the Nazis’ 1937 bombing of the northern Spanish city of Guernica in an tackle to Spain’s parliament earlier this month.