Spanish PM to meet Morocco’s king in further sign of renewed friendship

For the previous 13 years, Feijóo, 60, has run the northwestern Galicia area, incomes a stable repute as one of many best-respected leaders within the right-wing opposition PP.

His overwhelming election as chief with 98 p.c of the vote at Saturday’s get together convention got here because the PP emerges from one among its worst-ever inside crises, toppling his predecessor Pablo Casado forward of a common election due by the top of 2023.

“This election is only the beginning because what is really important now is to continue together so that Spaniards elect us to govern their future,” he stated, thanking the get together for electing him.

A eager fisherman who turned a father for the primary time at 55, Feijóo is usually described as an “ordinary man” with excellent manners.

Born and bred in Galicia, he’s spent most of his political profession there and when he ran for regional chief in 2009, was elected with an absolute majority — repeating the feat in three subsequent elections.

“Feijoo is the best leader at a complicated moment,” Jorge Azcon, PP chief within the Aragon area, stated this month.

“He’s a serious politician who is the opposite of the frivolity we are used to seeing… He brings people together and doesn’t cause divisions.”

In a survey in March, Feijóo was discovered to be Spain’s most revered political chief. News of his doubtless appointment calmed the storm across the get together, which shortly stopped haemorrhaging votes.

“Everyone in the party believes Feijóo is the right person,” stated Fran Balado, a Galician journalist and writer of the e book “Feijóo’s Journey” (2021).

“He’s a moderate because he manages to attract progressive voters and he’s a pragmatist whom people trust,” he instructed AFP.

From legislation scholar to civil servant

Born on September 10, 1961, within the village of Os Peares, Feijóo grew up in a working class household. His father labored in building and his mom ran a grocery store.

A studious little one described as “responsible and obedient”, he learn legislation in Santiago de Compostela, hoping to change into a choose. But when his father was left jobless, he pitched in to assist, turning into a civil servant in 1985.

His curiosity in politics was piqued whereas at college, when he would watch political debates on tv.

But it was solely in 1991 that he received his foot on the political ladder, taking a job at Galicia’s agriculture ministry with a politician who later turned Spain’s well being minister and who, in 1996, took Feijóo with him to Madrid.

There, Feijóo ran Insalud, Spain’s nationwide well being service on the time. In 2000 he took over as boss of Correos, the nationwide postal service, till returning to Galicia’s regional administration in 2003 as head of public works and housing.

In 2006, he turned regional head of the PP, a celebration he had solely joined just a few years earlier. At the time in disaster, Feijóo led the faction to victory in 2009 and has dominated Galicia ever since.

Although largely unknown, he received plaudits for chopping extra spending, though he by no means made cuts to well being and training, says Balado.

Cards near his chest

Always one to play his political playing cards near his chest till the final minute, he had been extensively anticipated to run for the PP’s nationwide management in 2018.

But he stunned everybody when he didn’t, breaking down in tears as he stated being Galicia’s chief was his “highest political ambition”.

Several years earlier, he raised eyebrows when El País newspaper revealed images of him from the mid-90s on a ship with Marcial Dorado, a cigarette smuggler later convicted of drug trafficking.

Feijóo admitted they had been pals on the time however stated he had no thought about Dorado’s enterprise actions.

In Galicia, he has managed to maintain far-right get together Vox at bay, regardless of its nationwide resurgence. Vox has not held a single seat within the area’s parliament.

Always very discrete about his non-public life, Feijóo is at the moment in along-term relationship with prime enterprise lady Eva Cardenas, whom he met when she was working Zara Home. Together they’ve a five-year-old son, Alberto.

He is thought to be an aficionado of conventional Galician dishes, notably goose barnacles and recent spider crab, and can be a soccer fan, following native staff Deportivo de La Coruna.

