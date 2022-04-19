Spanish PM to travel to Kyiv ‘in coming days’

The nation’s diplomatic delegation was evacuated from the Ukrainian capital to Poland shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February twenty fourth.

“We will reopen the Spanish embassy in Kyiv in Ukraine shortly, in the coming days, as another show of the commitment of the Spanish government, of Spanish society, with the people of Ukraine,” Sanchez mentioned throughout an interview with personal tv Antena 3.

Spain is offering assist to Ukraine by means of navy gear, humanitarian assist and by welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

Turkey has moved its embassy in Ukraine again to Kyiv after relocating it to Chernivtsi close to the Romanian border.

France introduced final week that its embassy would return to Kyiv from the western metropolis of Lviv.

Russian diplomats expelled

Earlier this month, Spain had expelled 25 Russian diplomats and embassy workers over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The unbearable images we have seen of the massacre of civilians in the town of Bucha after the withdrawal of the Russian army deeply outrage us,” Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares mentioned in a reference to a city outdoors Kyiv.

The Russian diplomats and workers “represent a threat to the interest of the country” and they are going to be expelled “immediately”, he advised a information convention following a weekly cupboard assembly.

“We are talking about a group of around 25 people, we are completing the list,” he mentioned.