Spanish police arrest one of Britain’s most wanted fugitives

“The suspects are believed to have run a shadow banking system which processed hundreds of millions of euros of criminal transactions isolated from any oversight mechanisms governing the legal financial system,” Europol mentioned.

They “moved around large amounts of cash through this parallel system, helping criminals launder their illegal proceeds and fund their activities, mainly linked to drug trafficking.”

The suspects — on the run from the German authorities since 2021 — had been arrested on March 30 in Málaga in southern Spain with the assistance of the German police, Europol mentioned in an announcement.

Their arrest was solely made public now as a result of operational causes, it added.

The ringleader -– a German citizen of Russian origin -– was one of many three males arrested.

The ringleader would negotiate commissions of as much as 5 % for each million euros managed, with income estimated at greater than €250,000 ($265,000) per day, Europol mentioned.

In numerous totally different raids within the Málaga province, police seized substantial quantities of money, money-counting machines, encrypted cell phones and pretend IDs, it mentioned.