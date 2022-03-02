Spanish police arrest UK’s ‘most wanted woman’ for €1bn phone fraud

Britain’s “most wanted woman” has been arrested in Spain after greater than 9 years on the run, police stated.

The 47-year-old suspect — recognized as Sarah Panitzke — has been wished since 2013 for her function in a billion-pound cash laundering scheme.

Spanish police confirmed that she was arrested on Sunday whereas strolling her canine within the northeastern village of Santa Barbara.

Panitzke is accused of being a part of a prison gang that purchased cellphones overseas after which resold them within the UK with out paying value-added tax (VAT).

Through this VAT fraud, the group allegedly made income of greater than £1 billion (€1.2 billion), in accordance with police.

‘More cellphones than all authorized outlets mixed’

“According to British investigators, S.P. was the person in charge of laundering the profits of the organisation through multiple companies he owned in Spain, Andorra and Dubai,” Spain’s Civil Guard stated in a statement.

“At one point this organisation sold more mobile phones in the UK than all the legal shops combined,” they stated, including that Panitzke was the one one among 16 suspects nonetheless at massive.

“She was hiding in a small town in the province of Tarragona, after having changed her address on several occasions,” they added.

Pantizke had disappeared in May 2013 and was subsequently sentenced in absentia to eight years in jail.

Spanish authorities stated she had fled to Spain, a rustic the place she had maintained household and tutorial ties “since her adolescence”.

‘She fully modified her look’

In 2015, authorities established that she was hiding within the city of Olivella close to Barcelona, and her husband would solely ship her fundamental merchandise at weekends “under heavy security measures”.

“She hardly ever left her hiding place so as not to arouse suspicion,” Spanish police stated on Tuesday.

“However, during the operation that was set up to arrest her, [she] managed to detect the police presence, completely change her appearance and escape.”

Police stated she had later damaged all household ties in Spain to keep away from detection earlier than investigators found she could also be hiding in Santa Barbara and arrested her in a “large-scale operation”.

Extradition proceedings have now begun to switch Panitzke to the United Kingdom to serve her sentence.