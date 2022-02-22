Spanish trawler sank due to engine failure, owner says

A Spanish fishing trawler sank in stormy waters off Canada final week, leaving 21 sailors useless or lacking, as a result of its engine failed, the proprietor of the vessel stated on Monday.

There have been 24 individuals on board the Villa de Pitanxo when it went down off the japanese coast of Canada early on Tuesday in Spain’s worst fishing tragedy in almost 40 years.

Rescuers discovered three survivors in a lifeboat affected by hypothermia, together with the ship’s captain Juan Padin, who have been taken to the Canadian port of St.John’s.

Padin has stated the accident occurred when the ship tried to show, the Nores Marin group, the corporate based mostly in Spain’s northwestern area of Galicia which owns the ship, stated in a press release.

“The main engine suddenly stopped, leaving the boat without propulsion or direction, exposed to the wind and the waves, suffering blows from the sea that caused it to tilt and sink very quickly,” it added, citing the captain.

Onboard the vessel have been 16 Spaniards, 5 Peruvians and three Ghanaians.

Rescuers have solely discovered 9 our bodies. Given the freezing water temperatures and the tough seas, there’s virtually no probability of discovering any extra survivors.

Canadian rescuers known as off the hunt on Wednesday however members of the family of the 12 nonetheless lacking have begged the authorities not to surrender the search, if solely to allow them to bury the our bodies of their family members.

A Spanish air pressure aircraft picked up the three survivors in addition to 5 of the our bodies in St.John’s on Monday and was anticipated to reach again in Spain in a single day.

The stays of the 4 different our bodies which have been discovered shall be repatriated to Peru.