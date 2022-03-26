Spanish truckers continue strike despite government aid on fuel prices

Spain’s authorities has unveiled a €1 billion plan to cut back gasoline costs amid an unprecedented strike by lorry drivers.

Self-employed truckers stated on Friday they’d proceed a 12-day strike regardless of reaching an settlement on monetary assist.

Dozens of tractors drove slowly in the direction of the Spanish capital, Madrid, to protest towards the “brutal increase” in gasoline costs, in addition to the low income of farm produce.

The Madrid area farmers additionally complained that the worth of fertiliser — a lot of which has beforehand arrived from Ukraine — has climbed round 300%.

After 12 hours of negotiations, Spain’s Socialist-led authorities introduced that it will low cost €0.20 per litre of gasoline for lorries as a part of the package deal of measures.

Spanish Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez stated the “historic” settlement would save round €700 a month per automobile.

The authorities stated it will additionally present €450 million euros in direct monetary assist to highway haulage companies, in addition to particular credit score phrases.

But the Platform for the Defence of the Road Transport Sector has known as on its members to proceed their strike and to attend Friday’s road protest in Madrid.

The group is just not affiliated with Spain’s bigger nationwide trucking associations or highway haulage corporations and didn’t enter negotiations with the Spanish authorities.

Activists stated it will not budge from its wider calls for, which embrace forcing down the costs for freight and higher working circumstances for truckers.

“After 12 days, we’re not going to throw in the towel. It’s now or never,” the Platform said on its Facebook page.

The truckers’ strike has disrupted provide chains throughout Spain and introduced scattered shortages of recent merchandise equivalent to greens, milk and fish.