Spanish village changes its name to Ukraine in show of solidarity

In solidarity with the folks of Ukraine, a peaceable village with white partitions has modified its identify to Ukraine.

An indication on the village’s entry signifies that Ukraine has changed Fuentes de Andalucia. The nation’s blue flag and its nationwide flag are additionally displayed.

Streets had been renamed City of Kyiv and Odesa within the village of over 7,100 folks east of Seville.

Francisco Martinez, a City of Kiev resident, acknowledged that the primary objective was to extend consciousness in regards to the battle in Ukraine and different nations at conflict.

Bicyclist passes an indication that claims “City of Kyiv Street” after it was renamed. Other road names had been additionally altered to mirror the help of Ukraine. This road signal was positioned in Fuentes de Andalucia close to Seville in southern Spain on April 16, 2022. The signal says, “Numantine resistance to a town against a Russian invader.”

Martinez acknowledged that the identify change was extra then a gesture. Villagers had raised 3,500 euros ($3,780), inside two days, in direction of a refugee heart. The village is prepared to offer properties for as much as 25 refugees within the centre, or with their households.

Rafael Osuna (68), a retired man, acknowledged that he would welcome a pair from Ukraine into his residence.

He mentioned, “The people in Fuentes are proud of what they are doing.” “As I am single and own a large house, I thought about taking in a couple from Ukraine for a time.”

