Spanish Word of the Day: Flipar

Flipar is a incredible Spanish verb which has a number of meanings.

It can be utilized to explain one thing that you just’re loopy about or very keen on, just like ‘me encanta’ (I like) however not in a romantic sense.

Example:

Me flipa la música reggae.

I’m mad about reggae music.

It can be used to explain a state of affairs by which you’re in awe of one thing, in shock or disbelief, for each unfavourable and constructive surprises.

Example:

¡Estoy flipando! No me creo que hayan roto.

I’m speechless! I can’t imagine they broke up.

Or

Hemos flipado con lo buena que es jugando al baloncesto.

We can’t imagine how good she is at taking part in basketball.

Similarly, if somebody is getting forward of themselves, you need to use flipar to inform them to relax and cease daydreaming.

Example:

¿Acabas de empezar a aprender a hablar castellano y quieres ser profe de español? ¡No te flipes!

You’ve simply began studying Spanish and also you need to be a Spanish instructor? Don’t get carried away!

On the identical notice, you may hear Spaniards simply say ‘¡Flipa!’ which is considerably like saying ‘Can you believe it?’ or ‘Crazy!’ as an interjection in English.

Flipar can be used to explain somebody who’s underneath the affect of medication, by which case Spanish audio system typically say ‘flipar en colores’ (actually that means ‘tripping out in colours’), presumably alluding to some vibrant acid journey.

But this expression is used most of the time to explain behaviours or feedback which might point out that somebody shouldn’t be considering straight, behaving virtually as in the event that they have been drugged.

Example:

¡Estás flipando en colores! ¿Cómo te vas a ir a vivir a la Patagonia?

You should be mad! How are you going to dwell in Patagonia?

And to spherical issues off, there are a few different Spanish phrases with the flip- root you need to study as properly.

There’s the phrase flipado or flipada, which describes somebody who’s overly assured of their skills, or who’s extraordinarily captivated with one thing, so once more it depends upon the context to grasp whether or not it’s good or dangerous.

Example:

Ese tío es un flipado, se cree Bruce Lee.

That man is filled with himself, he thinks he’s Bruce Lee.

Or

Carlos es un flipado de los videojuegos, hasta compite en torneos.

Carlos is video game-crazy, he even competes in tournaments.

And lastly there’s flipante, an adjective which describes one thing that’s astonishing or wonderful, often in an excellent sense.

Example:

Es flipante que Nadal haya ganado el Australian Open después de perder los dos primeros units.

It’s unbelievable that Nadal received the Australian Open after dropping the primary two units.