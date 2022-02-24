Spanish Word of the Day: Guerra

This could also be one of many first phrases you learnt in Spanish after hola and cerveza.

If you didn’t know already, vamos is the primary individual plural type of the verb to go in Spanish (ir).

It’s the identical within the current tense – nosotros vamos (we go) and within the crucial -¡Vamos! (go or let’s go).

But vamos is utilized in all types of circumstances and in expressions by Spaniards, listed here are probably the most helpful and customary ones.

¡Vamos! – Yes!

As we talked about earlier, in the event you’ve ever watched Spanish tennis star Rafa Nadal have fun a degree, you’ll have seen that he generally shouts ¡Vamos!. It’s like exclaiming ‘yes!’ or ‘get in!’ while you win at one thing.

Example:

¡Vamos! ¡Qué golazo!

Yes! What a objective!

Vamos – Let’s go or Let’s do it

Obviously it’s major utilization as an crucial verb may be very helpful. If you wish to instigate the individuals with you to go someplace or get a transfer on, you may merely say vamos. Equally, if you wish to encourage somebody you’d say ¡vamos!.

Example:

Vamos, que se hace tarde.

Come on/Let’s go, it’s getting late.

or

¡Vamos, equipo! ¡Qué podeis ganar!

Come one workforce, let’s do it! You can win!

¿Vamos? – Shall we go?

If you wish to ask individuals in the event you ought to all go, merely change the intonation to make it a query.

Example:

Hay un concierto el viernes. ¿Vamos?

There’s a live performance on Friday. Shall we go?

Vamos a…- We’re going to…

Add ‘a’ after which the place you’re heading to, and you’ll specific in probably the most generally used means in Spanish the place you’re going to

Example:

Vamos a la playa. ¿Te apuntas?

We’re going to the seaside. Want to affix us?

¡Vamos! – Seriously!

Vamos will also be used as an interjection firstly of a sentence to summarise or emphasise a degree.

Example:

¡Vamos, qué tontería!

Seriously, how silly!

or

Vamos, que si no le pago me va a echar del equipo.

So sure, if I don’t pay him he’s going to kick me out of the workforce.

Ahí vamos – Just carry on trucking

Here’s a reply individuals used when requested how they’re or how issues are going they usually wish to denote that they’re nonetheless peculiar, boring, difficult or adverse indirectly.

¿Qué cómo me va? Ahí vamos, lo de siempre.

How are issues, you ask? Same as all the time, simply preserve trucking.

Al paso que vamos – At this price

Here’s a helpful expression to make use of when issues are transferring very slowly.

Example:

Al paso que vamos no llegamos hasta pasado mañana.

At this price we received’t get there till the day after tomorrow.

Así no vamos a ninguna parte – We’re getting nowhere like this

This is normally used metaphorically in an argument or scenario to counsel that issues aren’t progressing or being solved.

Example:

Así no vamos a ninguna parte, primero tienes que dejar de fumar.

We’re getting nowhere like this, first you’ve acquired to stop smoking.

¿Qué le vamos a hacer? – What are you able to do?

Usually accompanied by a shrug of the shoulders, this vamos expression is used when saying that nothing might be executed or modified.

Example:

¿Qué le vamos a hacer? Después de todo, es su padre.

What are you able to? He’s her father in spite of everything.

¡Adónde vamos a parar! – What will develop into of us? or When will this finish?

If you wish to rhetorically ask when a nasty scenario will come to an finish, that is what you shout out in Spanish.

Example:

La factura de la luz es más cara todos los meses. ¡A dónde vamos a parar!

The electrical energy invoice is dearer each month. When will this finish?