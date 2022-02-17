Speaker declines ATM request for secret ballot for motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa | News24

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined the African Transformation Movement’s request for a secret poll for its movement of no confidence in opposition to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) request for a secret poll for its movement of no confidence in opposition to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ATM wrote a letter final Friday, requesting Mapisa-Nqakula to rethink its request following a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling in December final yr.

The SCA had put aside the earlier choice of the Speaker to say no the request for a secret poll on the proposed movement of no confidence because of the course of adopted in arriving at a choice.

The SCA dominated within the ATM’s favour and located former Speaker Thandi Modise had misinterpreted her discretionary powers.

Mapisa-Nqakula had thought-about the newest correspondence and the problems raised within the ATM’s letters, dated 7 December 2021 and 11 February 2022.

Parliament mentioned in a press release the Speaker had thought-about a number of components, amongst them the contestation amongst candidates main as much as the electoral convention of the ruling occasion in December. It added Mapisa-Nqakula discovered nothing that urged violence or some other menace prevailed presently in respect of any of those circumstances, past what had been regular tensions in a democracy.

Parliament mentioned she was happy these components didn’t lead her to conclude openness and transparency mustn’t prevail, as they had been, in her view, occasions that didn’t level to a poisonous and extremely charged ambiance, however reasonably occasions that might solely happen if all methods had been usually functioning inside a constitutional democracy.

Mapisa-Nqakula careworn no political surroundings can be fully freed from political tensions between or inside events.

“This has been the most important consideration. I am aware that political contestation exists within the governing party, of which the president is the national leader.

“It shouldn’t be uncommon for such tensions to exist in political events. However, the court docket has emphasised that whether or not an open or secret voting mechanism is used stays on the discretion of the Speaker. It careworn that the circumstances would dictate the choice, which means that each mechanisms are permissible.”

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula pictured with President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier than SONA 2022. GCIS

She said she was unaware of any threats to the lives or property of any members of the National Assembly resulting from the exercise of their duties as members.

“This leads me to the conclusion that the circumstances warrant a departure from the constitutional basis rules of openness and transparency,” she mentioned.