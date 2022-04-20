Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with Georgian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Chair of the Milli

Majlis Sahiba Gafarova who’s in Georgia on an official go to at

current met with the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on

19 April, Trend experiences citing the Press and Public Relations

Department of the Milli Majlis.

PM Garibashvili instructed Speaker Gafarova that he was glad to

welcome her and the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation in

Georgia. He talked about approvingly the strategic partnerly relations

between Azerbaijan and Georgia, their pleasant bonds, and the

progress of these relations and people bonds in varied fields. This

strategic partnership stands on the platform constructed by the nice

leaders of our nations, Heydar Aliyev and Eduard Shevardnadze,

based on PM Garibashvili.

The Georgian premier requested for his greetings to be conveyed to

President Ilham Aliyev, who, he stated, was deserving of huge respect

as a pacesetter having made the territory of his nation intact

once more.

Irakli Garibashvili touched on the need of selling the

inter-parliamentary connexions, including that the mutual visits of

our relationships made these connexions more and more extra strong. He

additionally talked about the significance of constant the implementation of

the joint initiatives on which each international locations are working.

The progress of the trilateral Georgian-Turkish-Azerbaijani

relations was known as nicely. Mr Garibashvili spoke in help

of reinforcing this sort of interplay additional nonetheless.

Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova witnessed her

satisfaction with the official go to to Georgia, which is her first

one as speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament. Doubtless, Mrs

Gafarova remarked, the go to would foster a continued progress of

the relations amongst our international locations.

The Azerbaijani-Georgian connexions construct up on a agency

basis; our diplomatic relations will flip thirty years in

2022. The interplay has risen to the extent of strategic

partnership within the independence interval; there’s tight interplay

in varied areas going between the international locations, based on Mrs

Gafarova.

The chief of the Azerbaijani parliament proceeded to underline

the distinctive half that reciprocal visits and conferences of excessive

standing performed within the advancing bipartite relations. In this

regard, she talked about the importance of the visits of President

Ilham Aliyev of the Azerbaijan Republic to Georgia and people of the

Georgian aspect – together with of President Salome Zurabishvili of

Georgia – to Azerbaijan. The Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili has

had an official go to to Azerbaijan, too: it was in May final yr,

Mrs Gafarova was saying as she recalled their dialog on the

Milli Majlis then with pleasure.

The significance of the financial ties was introduced up. The Speaker

of the Milli Majlis stated concerning the quite a few paperwork embracing

political and financial issues, commerce in addition to humanitarian and

different fields that our international locations have signed up to now. Azerbaijan is

one of many principal buying and selling companions and traders to Georgia.

Many Azerbaijani corporations are doing enterprise in Georgia

efficiently.

The work that the Inter-Governmental Commission for Economic

Co-operation is environment friendly as nicely; thus, it’s producing intensive

alternatives to make our financial ties but extra profound, Sahiba

Gafarova was saying commandingly. The large-scale power and

transport initiatives of our nation are the particularly vivid

indicators of the effectivity of our co-operation; all these

initiatives are of nice significance in relation to stability

and progress in our area.

As for the parliaments, they’ve a singular function plaid within the

strengthening of the inter-state connexions. Parliamentary

delegations trade visits. Saying this, the Chair of the Milli

Majlis additionally instructed PM Garibashvili of the legislative actions and

committees of the parliament of Azerbaijan. The friendship teams

which are in motion in each states’ legislatures are the bridge

whereby expertise and data are exchanged amongst them.

According to Sahiba Gafarova, Azerbaijan’s having liberated its

lands from the 30-year-long Armenian occupation consequent to the

44 days’ Patriotic War and the restored territorial integrity of

the nation additionally had her implement the well-known 4 resolutions of

the UN Security Council – implement all of them by herself. The battle

between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not any extra. Azerbaijan is engaged on

restoring and rebuilding its liberated lands; the work is happening

full-scale.

Armenia had fully razed our cities and villages, and had

vandalised the monuments of our historical past, tradition and faith in

the occupation timespan. The complete infrastructure is being constructed

from scratch now. New cities and villages are below development in

the Garabagh and East Zangazur financial areas which have been

declared the inexperienced power zones. Everything is being performed to make

sure that the previous IDP can return to their houses quickly.

We can understand new realia and new alternatives rising within the

South Caucasus within the post-conflict interval. Azerbaijan has

repeatedly supplied Armenia a peace treaty to be signed to normalise

the relations within the area, Mrs Gafarova was saying.

Other issues of curiosity to either side had been mentioned on the

assembly as nicely.