Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with Georgian PM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Chair of the Milli
Majlis Sahiba Gafarova who’s in Georgia on an official go to at
current met with the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on
19 April, Trend experiences citing the Press and Public Relations
Department of the Milli Majlis.
PM Garibashvili instructed Speaker Gafarova that he was glad to
welcome her and the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation in
Georgia. He talked about approvingly the strategic partnerly relations
between Azerbaijan and Georgia, their pleasant bonds, and the
progress of these relations and people bonds in varied fields. This
strategic partnership stands on the platform constructed by the nice
leaders of our nations, Heydar Aliyev and Eduard Shevardnadze,
based on PM Garibashvili.
The Georgian premier requested for his greetings to be conveyed to
President Ilham Aliyev, who, he stated, was deserving of huge respect
as a pacesetter having made the territory of his nation intact
once more.
Irakli Garibashvili touched on the need of selling the
inter-parliamentary connexions, including that the mutual visits of
our relationships made these connexions more and more extra strong. He
additionally talked about the significance of constant the implementation of
the joint initiatives on which each international locations are working.
The progress of the trilateral Georgian-Turkish-Azerbaijani
relations was known as nicely. Mr Garibashvili spoke in help
of reinforcing this sort of interplay additional nonetheless.
Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova witnessed her
satisfaction with the official go to to Georgia, which is her first
one as speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament. Doubtless, Mrs
Gafarova remarked, the go to would foster a continued progress of
the relations amongst our international locations.
The Azerbaijani-Georgian connexions construct up on a agency
basis; our diplomatic relations will flip thirty years in
2022. The interplay has risen to the extent of strategic
partnership within the independence interval; there’s tight interplay
in varied areas going between the international locations, based on Mrs
Gafarova.
The chief of the Azerbaijani parliament proceeded to underline
the distinctive half that reciprocal visits and conferences of excessive
standing performed within the advancing bipartite relations. In this
regard, she talked about the importance of the visits of President
Ilham Aliyev of the Azerbaijan Republic to Georgia and people of the
Georgian aspect – together with of President Salome Zurabishvili of
Georgia – to Azerbaijan. The Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili has
had an official go to to Azerbaijan, too: it was in May final yr,
Mrs Gafarova was saying as she recalled their dialog on the
Milli Majlis then with pleasure.
The significance of the financial ties was introduced up. The Speaker
of the Milli Majlis stated concerning the quite a few paperwork embracing
political and financial issues, commerce in addition to humanitarian and
different fields that our international locations have signed up to now. Azerbaijan is
one of many principal buying and selling companions and traders to Georgia.
Many Azerbaijani corporations are doing enterprise in Georgia
efficiently.
The work that the Inter-Governmental Commission for Economic
Co-operation is environment friendly as nicely; thus, it’s producing intensive
alternatives to make our financial ties but extra profound, Sahiba
Gafarova was saying commandingly. The large-scale power and
transport initiatives of our nation are the particularly vivid
indicators of the effectivity of our co-operation; all these
initiatives are of nice significance in relation to stability
and progress in our area.
As for the parliaments, they’ve a singular function plaid within the
strengthening of the inter-state connexions. Parliamentary
delegations trade visits. Saying this, the Chair of the Milli
Majlis additionally instructed PM Garibashvili of the legislative actions and
committees of the parliament of Azerbaijan. The friendship teams
which are in motion in each states’ legislatures are the bridge
whereby expertise and data are exchanged amongst them.
According to Sahiba Gafarova, Azerbaijan’s having liberated its
lands from the 30-year-long Armenian occupation consequent to the
44 days’ Patriotic War and the restored territorial integrity of
the nation additionally had her implement the well-known 4 resolutions of
the UN Security Council – implement all of them by herself. The battle
between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not any extra. Azerbaijan is engaged on
restoring and rebuilding its liberated lands; the work is happening
full-scale.
Armenia had fully razed our cities and villages, and had
vandalised the monuments of our historical past, tradition and faith in
the occupation timespan. The complete infrastructure is being constructed
from scratch now. New cities and villages are below development in
the Garabagh and East Zangazur financial areas which have been
declared the inexperienced power zones. Everything is being performed to make
sure that the previous IDP can return to their houses quickly.
We can understand new realia and new alternatives rising within the
South Caucasus within the post-conflict interval. Azerbaijan has
repeatedly supplied Armenia a peace treaty to be signed to normalise
the relations within the area, Mrs Gafarova was saying.
Other issues of curiosity to either side had been mentioned on the
assembly as nicely.