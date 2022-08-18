Spearfisherman in critical condition after diving at Bondi

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition after he was pulled from the water following a spearfishing trip that went wrong off the rocks at North Bondi.

The 29-year-old was diving with five friends when he failed to resurface. He was pulled from the water onto rocks before lifesavers got him onto the beach on a jet-ski.

He was treated at the scene before being taken by road to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical

condition.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan said the man was found unconscious and pulled from the water before his friends attempted CPR on the rocks.

“The Toll Ambulance Helicopter’s medical team landed on Bondi Beach, where they treated the

man, along with NSW Ambulance intensive care and special operations paramedics,” Buchanan said.