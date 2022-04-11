Special edition: French presidential election first round unpacked

In this particular version, we unpack the outcomes of the primary spherical of the French presidential election, which noticed Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen qualify for a run-off vote on April 24.

The present options highlights from an election-night dialogue with members of POLITICO’s French election crew, broadcast stay on Twitter. French Politics Reporter Clea Calcutt explains how the consequence represents a metamorphosis of the French political panorama and likewise analyzes the position that Russia’s struggle in Ukraine performed within the marketing campaign.

POLITICO’s Elisa Braün, Maïa de La Baume, Giorgio Leali and Louise Guillot report straight from the election-night occasions of Macron, Le Pen, far-right upstart Éric Zemmour and left-winger Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

And we look forward to the all-important second spherical: What might make the distinction between victory and defeat for Macron and Le Pen? And how will voters who backed different candidates within the first spherical affect the consequence?

You can discover all our French election protection here and join our free French Election Playbook here. And when you choose your French politics en français, you will get our each day Playbook Paris here.