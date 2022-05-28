Special edition marks 50 years of BMW’s M Division

Australia will get simply 25 limited-release BMW M4 Edition 50 Jahre automobiles within the ultimate quarter of 2022 because the automaker continues its motorsport anniversary celebrations.

The automobiles, priced at $201,900 RRP, plus on-road and dealer-delivery charges, will function Brands Hatch Grey metallic paintwork and M light-alloy Gold Bronze wheels (19-inch on the entrance and 20-inch on the rear) that made their debut on the legendary BMW M5 CS in late 2021.

Camera Icon M gentle alloy wheels in matt GoldBronze are normal. Credit: BMW Australia

An M carbon package deal is fitted as normal and consists of numerous carbon-fibre elements, such because the diffuser and rear spoiler for a high-performance look.

BMW says the “icing on the cake” for the outside look is the substitute of the normal BMW roundel with 50 years of M emblems on the bonnet, tailgate and wheel centres.

Inside, bespoke “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M” lettering decorates numerous touchpoints, together with the door sills and head relaxation, plus there’s an unmistakeable steel plaque on the centre console.

Camera Icon Bespoke “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M” lettering decorates numerous touchpoints. Credit: BMW Australia

The particular anniversary version relies on the current-generation BMW M4 Competition M xDrive, which gives 375 kW of energy and 650 Nm of torque on faucet, with claimed 0-100 km/h acceleration in 3.5 seconds and gasoline consumption of 10.2 litres/100km.

Additional options to these supplied on the usual BMW M4 Competition M xDrive specification are the crimson high-glass M compound brakes, M carbon bucket seats, an M carbon exterior pack and M driver’s package deal to hone your efficiency abilities.

M4 CSL mannequin additionally arriving

Blending old-school racing ardour with revolutionary expertise, a special-edition M4 CSL mannequin is becoming a member of the celebrations, with an Australian debut set for the fourth quarter, as properly.

Camera Icon It’s 100kg lighter than the M4 Competition Coupe. Credit: BMW Australia

It’s priced at $303,900 RRP, plus on-road and dealer-delivery prices, and shares genes with its competition-spec sibling, the BMW M4 GT3, which is mirrored in its efficiency attributes.

BMW says that in take a look at runs on Nurburgring’s Nordschleife circuit, the BMW M4 CSL posted a lap time of seven minutes and 15.677 seconds — the quickest ever for a series-produced BMW automobile.

Camera Icon The BMW M4 CSL is due in Australia within the fourth quarter. Credit: Uwe Fischer / BMW Australia

Claimed acceleration from 0-100m/h is 3.7 seconds and 0-200km/h is 10.7 seconds.

BMW says solely 1000 items might be produced in a restricted run in its Dingolfing facility, in Lower Bavaria, beginning in July 2022.

“CSL” stands for “Competition, Sport, Lightweight”, referencing the essential position supplies and design play in attaining success in motorsport.

The two-seater M4 CSL has a kerb weight of 1625kg, which is 100kg lighter in contrast with the M4 Competition Coupe.

Camera Icon M carbon bucket seats have removable head restraints. Credit: BMW Australia

BMW says the model-specific engine of the M4 CSL relies on the identical high-revving 3.0-litre in-line six with M TwinPower Turbo expertise discovered within the BMW M4 GT3 racing automobile for a peak torque of 650Nm between 2750-5950rpm and most output of 405kW produced at 6250rpm.

Among the usual options are M light-alloy wheels (19-inch on the entrance and 20 inches on the again) in an unique cross-spoke design with high-performance 275/35 ZR19 (entrance) and 285/30 ZR20 (rear) tyres specifically developed for this mannequin, which can are available one unique Frozen Brooklyn Grey metallic color — and befitting its stripped-back racing character, there are M carbon full-bucket seats with removable head restraints for the motive force and co-driver, plus two helmet storage niches within the rear compartment.

Renewed name for CO2 automobile normal

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries has referred to as on the Albanese Government to undertake the business’s personal voluntary emission-reduction scheme for Australia’s gentle automobile fleet that’s been in place since 2020.

FCAI chief govt Tony Weber stated now was the right time to take the lead as voters had made it clear that tackling local weather change and decreasing emissions was a major concern.

Camera Icon FCAI chief Tony Weber. Credit: FCAI

“As an industry we are ready to work with the new Federal Government to transition industry’s voluntary CO2 scheme to a federally mandated one,” he stated.

Mr Weber stated any government-mandated scheme should keep in mind a variety of applied sciences and be sensible to permit automotive producers to convey environment friendly, low-emission initiatives to Australia throughout a broad vary of engine choices.

“Our members are bringing low-emission technologies to market that encompass internal combustion, hydrogen, hybrid and full battery electric systems,” he stated.

“All of these technologies will play a role in our short-to-medium term journey towards zero emissions and full electrification.”

Touareg on target with provide

More than 1000 Volkswagen Touareg SUVs are because of arrive in Australia within the second half of 2002 in a big reversal of provide fortune for a well-liked mannequin that’s in excessive demand.

Volkswagen Australia has efficiently negotiated additional shares that means, barring additional glitches, this yr’s gross sales will nearly be the identical as these in 2020 and 2021.

“These are the ‘green shoots’ our dealerships and customers have been looking for — and we are continuing to pursue additional volume for Australia with other model lines,” model director of Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles Michal Szaniecki stated, thanking prospects for his or her endurance.

Camera Icon Volkswagen Australia will steer greater than 1000 items of the Touareg into dealerships through the second half of 2022. Credit: Volkswagen Australia

Volkswagen Australia estimates that elevated demand for the Touareg might see is fulfill greater than 2000 annual gross sales in contrast with about 1200 over the 2 earlier years.

It says the demand for the flagship mannequin of the Volkswagen vary displays the worth prospects place within the model and gives a superb gross sales base for the forthcoming Touareg R plug-in hybrid electrical automobile.

The Touareg R might be accessible to order from late this yr with first deliveries in 2023.

It has a 340kW/700Nm turbo-charged petrol V6/electrical motor mixture with claimed 0-100km/h acceleration of 5.1 second, a 47km electrical driving vary and 3500kg towing capability.

The present Touareg 170TDI is priced from $87,990 RRP, plus on-road and dealer-deliver charges, and has an output of 170kW/500Nm, which will increase to 210kW/600Nm for the 210TDI Elegance (from $106,990 RRP) and 210TDI R-Line (from $116,290 RRP), all with 4Motion all-wheel drive.