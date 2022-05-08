Special Kerr brace shoots Chelsea to title

Sam Kerr has put the seal on a landmark week, scoring two fairly dazzling volleyed targets to energy Chelsea to a 3rd consecutive Women’s Super League title.

With Chelsea 2-1 down and their title hopes in critical jeopardy, the Australian captain blasted house an important thunderbolt equaliser at the beginning of the second half to launch an excellent 4-2 comeback win over Manchester United on Sunday.

But that was simply the warm-up act earlier than Kerr supplied an astonishing piece of talent within the 66th minute for Chelsea’s fourth, taking the ball on her chest and swivelling immediately to hit a looped right-foot volley for her twentieth – and greatest – WSL objective of the season.

It capped a implausible week for the Matildas striker, who’d been topped the English soccer writers’ girls’s participant of the yr on Thursday.

Her particular strikes, which received her the participant of the match award, additionally ensured she landed the Golden Boot because the WSL’s high scorer for the second successive season.

“I don’t set myself out to win the Golden Boot – I just do what I can for my team to win,” stated Kerr afterwards, reflecting on her extraordinary brace.

The first objective? “I don’t score too many lefties but just saw it come and thought I’d hit it,” she smiled.

What concerning the second, after she’d managed a header from teammate Guro Reiten with again to objective earlier than turning immediately to lob Manchester United goalie Mary Earps, who’d strayed off her line?

“I dunno, I visualise scoring crazy goals like that all the time! I thought just try it, let’s have a pop,” smiled Kerr.

“Guro headed it to me, it sat up nicely, I just chested it down and whacked it and it went in! I didn’t even know the keeper was out, I thought I’d just try it.”

But Kerr’s pleasure spelt heartbreak for 3 Matildas teammates, who’d been hoping to carry the title with the Blues’ London rivals Arsenal on the ultimate day of the season.

Steph Catley scored a fantastic second-half objective in Arsenal’s 2-0 win at West Ham, whereas Caitlin Foord additionally featured and Aussie worldwide keeper Lydia Williams was on the bench.

Yet, agonisingly for Arsenal, their win nonetheless left them one level behind Chelsea, who lifted their fourth title in 5 years.

Once once more, the champions have been indebted to the massive match brilliance of Kerr on a nervy afternoon at their Kingsmeadow house in south-west London the place the title, at halftime, was slipping away as Arsenal led the title race on objective distinction.

Martha Thomas headed United in entrance in 13 minutes, earlier than Chelsea’s Scottish worldwide Erin Cuthbert smashed house an equaliser 5 minutes later.

But United went 2-1 up on the interval with a first-time deflected volley from Ella Toone within the twenty fifth minute and Kerr’s main contribution got here in defence as she blocked a goal-bound volley from Maria Thorisdottir.

Yet Kerr rewrote the script simply 47 seconds after the break together with her objective. Normally, she’s a field predator however these two efforts have been amongst solely three she’s scored from outdoors the world this season.

Chelsea then went forward with Reiten ending off a slick group transfer earlier than Kerr’s astonishing fourth.

“I was just awe-struck, it was a really special moment, the connect was just…unbelievable,” stated Kerr’s teammate Jessie Fleming.

“Such a special goal, she was on fire today.”