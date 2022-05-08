Special Kerr brace shoots Chelsea to title

Sam Kerr has put the seal on a landmark week by scoring two fairly dazzling targets to energy Chelsea to a 3rd consecutive Women’s Super League title.

With her facet 2-1 down and their title hopes in critical jeopardy, the Australian captain blasted house an important volleyed equaliser firstly of the second half to launch a superb 4-2 comeback win over Manchester United on Sunday.

But that was simply the warm-up act earlier than Kerr offered an astonishing piece of ability within the 66th minute, taking the ball on her chest and swivelling immediately to hit a exceptional looped volley for her twentieth – and greatest – WSL purpose of the season.

It capped a implausible week for the Matildas striker, who’d been topped the English soccer writers’ ladies’s participant of the yr on Thursday.

Her particular strikes, which noticed her topped the participant of the match, additionally ensured she landed the Golden Boot for the WSL’s high scorer for the second successive season.

But Chelsea’s win spelt solely heartbreak for 3 different Matildas, who had been hoping to raise the title with the Blues’ London rivals Arsenal on the ultimate day of the season.

Steph Catley scored a nice second-half purpose in Arsenal’s 2-0 win at West Ham, whereas Caitlin Foord additionally featured and Aussie worldwide keeper Lydia Williams was on the bench.

Yet, agonisingly for Arsenal, their win nonetheless left them one level behind Chelsea, who lifted their fourth title in 5 years.