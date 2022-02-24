Special Olympics and X Games Athlete Henry Meece Feels at Home on the Mountain

It’s a gray and overcast sky within the Colorado Rocky Mountains, as Special Olympics athletes {and professional} snowboarders and skiers workforce up for the extremely anticipated X Games Aspen 2022 Unified Dual Slalom competitions. Henry Meece is among the many 10 athletes competing in snowboarding however isn’t new to the competitors. “I go up to the mountain often and practice free riding,” the five-time X Games medalist says with a shy, however assured tone in his voice.

Excitement fills the snowy air, however there’s definitely a distinct vibe this yr. After a yr absence attributable to COVID-19, the usually rowdy mountainside is significantly quieter this yr as spectators are farther away. Despite the variations, everybody felt it was vital to maneuver ahead with the occasion.

“After missing last year’s race due to COVID, we began preparing for the 2022 Unified races well in advance,” says Chris Bence, Director of Corporate Alliances at Special Olympics. “Our X Games Unified races are key to our partnership strategy with ESPN to amplify awareness for Unified Sports. If we could put on a safe race, it was very important to be back in Aspen with our good friends at the X Games.”

Henry Meece (proper) and his Unified Dual Slalom associate, Jack Mitrani (left) congratulate one another after a snowboarding run. Photo by Ben Solomon

Meece is happy to be partnered with professional rider and X Games host Jack Mitrani. Both are skilled and know what to anticipate. Meece describes his type as “fast and smooth,” complimenting Mitrani and his accolades. They are aiming for gold.

The beginning gate sound alarms and Meece takes off. On the dwell stream, the commentators communicate extremely of Meece’s ability as they element the course and the way the snowy climate situations may affect the run. It’s no drawback for Meece, as he’s from Oregon. “It’s just like our mountain at home,” Nancy Newell, Meece’s mother, says, including that “it snows a lot when we go up to the mountain as a family, so I think Henry prefers the weather being like that.”

Henry Meece makes his manner down Buttermilk Mountain in the course of the 2022 Special Olympics Unified Dual Slalom Race at X Games. Photo by Ben Solomon/(Ben Solomon/Special Olympics)

Meece and Mitrani set the tone early earlier than a powerful surge from the remaining Unified pairs makes the race one to recollect. In the snowboard competitors, veteran athlete Daina Shilts efficiently defends her gold medal alongside associate Mons Roisland. Meece and Mitrani miss the rostrum by simply 0.01 seconds.

“The relationship with Jack was good and we had a chance to get the gold, but we missed it,” Meece says. “Hopefully we get another chance next year.”

As he begins to consider returning to the X Games in 2023, Meece has an enormous determination to make in how he prepares for the race. Different type boards and boots make all of the distinction when competing, as he discovered from a few of his rivals. For the longtime snowboarder, the sort of dedication will not be new. Meece is consistently seeking to enhance as an athlete, particularly when a gold medal is at stake.

Meece bought his begin in Special Olympics following his highschool commencement. He enjoys seeing outdated pals and making new ones. And though Special Olympics Oregon doesn’t have a snowboarding program, Meece says he “wants to become a better swimmer” in Special Olympics. “I do other sports like skating, mountain biking, hiking and dragon boating,” Meece provides.

Did ? Back in 2019, Henry Meece and professional rider Chris Klug, Olympic bronze medalist, beat out 9 different pairs to take residence gold for a 4th time on the Special Olympics Unified snowboarding occasion on the X Games.

Even although the snowy mountaintop could not be farther from the pavement of a skate park, Meece wouldn’t be the snowboarder he’s in the present day and not using a begin in skateboarding.

“I used to skateboard a lot, so I wanted to try snowboarding,” Meece says. Never having accomplished the game earlier than, Meece says “it’s a lot of the similar movements to skateboarding so the transition was easy.” The board is the place Meece feels at residence. Riding is an expression of who he’s and why he loves motion sports activities. He expresses that he loves leaping and that he needs the X Games would implement jumps within the Unified occasion.

The Unified race is a reminder that we’re a step in direction of returning to regular, but it surely’s additionally a testomony to the resilience of Special Olympics athletes. During a time when it might have been simple to give up, athletes like Meece continued to achieve for his or her targets. Throughout the pandemic when Meece wasn’t on the mountain snowboarding, he was nonetheless staying lively.

Henry Meece (left) hangs out with Special Olympics Global Ambassador Dale Moss (proper). Photo by Ben Solomon/(Ben Solomon/Special Olympics)

“Our new routine included lots of walking, birdwatching and hiking,” his mother says. “We started walking three times a day, a few miles each walk. We explored almost all of the metro green spaces which have remained open during the pandemic.”

Meece has made a large affect on the snow sports activities world—even being enshrined within the Oregon Historical Society’s Freeze the Day! A History of Winter Sports in Oregon exhibition. He and Mitrani barley missed the rostrum this yr, however Meece already has his sights set on 2023 and including to his checklist of X Games accomplishments.