Special Olympics Athletes & Professionals Come Together at the 2022 X Games

Special Olympics athletes competed alongside professionals on the 2022 X Games Unified Dual Slalom competitions on Friday, 21 January

24 January 2022 – Twenty Special Olympics athletes navigated Buttermilk Mountain’s treacherous slopes alongside skilled snowboarders and skiers on the 2022 X Games

this previous Friday in Aspen, Colorado.

The Unified Dual Slalom competitions consisted of 1 Special Olympics athlete and one skilled paired collectively. In the snowboarding competitors, Daina Shilts

efficiently defended her gold medal alongside associate Mons Roisland. This marks the seventh X Games medal Shilts has obtained.

Shilts, who’s an lively member of Special Olympics Wisconsin

, credit the Badger State for making ready her for the X Games.

“I snowboarded as much as my state and Mother Nature allowed me to,” Shilts mentioned.

Cody Field

and Catherine Darrow, each of Special Olympics Colorado

, rounded out the Unified Snowboarding medal stand with their silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The Unified Ski Slalom additionally noticed a well-recognized face taking dwelling the gold medal, as Palmer Lyons

of Special Olympics Colorado efficiently defended his title alongside associate James Woods. This 12 months marked the second-ever Unified Skiing competitors on the X Games.

It was a clean-sweep for Special Olympics Colorado skiers competing of their dwelling state, as Halden Pranger and Tanner Jadwin took dwelling the silver and bronze medals.

ESPN

is the Global Broadcast Partner and the Global Presenting Sponsor of Special Olympics Unified Sports®

. In 2019, Special Olympics and ESPN prolonged and expanded their game-changing relationship

that has spanned over three-and-a-half a long time.

Unified Snowboarding Competition Results

Daina Shilts/Mons Roisland Cody Field/Rene Rinnekangas Catherine Darrow/Annika Morgan Heather Bean/Jamie Anderson Charles Gutierrez/Joey Okesson Henry Meece/Jack Mitrani Matthew Boyles/Dusty Henricksen Joseph Franken/Chris Klug Chase Lodder/Darcy Sharpe Mackenize Beauvais-Nikl/Zeb Powell

Unified Skiing Competition Results