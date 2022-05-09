Special Olympics Australia Announces Formal Bid to Host 2027 World Games in Perth

Dr. Timothy Shriver, Chairman of the Special Olympics International Board of Directors, has known as upon governments, companies, philanthropists and the area people to rally behind Australia’s bid to host the 2027 Special Olympics World Games in Perth.

The Special Olympics World Games have by no means been held within the Southern Hemisphere and will entice greater than 8,000 athletes from over 170 nations. Over 500,000 spectators can be anticipated to attend.

The monetary profit to the Perth economic system can be monumental. Over $200 million in financial advantages in addition to legacy objectives throughout the areas of inclusion, well being, training, employment and justice might be on the road.

Tanya Brown, a member of the Special Olympics Australia Board and Chair of the World Games 2027 Bid Committee welcomed the decision to motion from Dr. Tim Shriver.

“To hear Dr. Shriver’s personal invitation for Australia to bid to host the most inclusive humanitarian event in the world is exciting in our journey to become a more inclusive and welcoming society. It is fitting for such a sport-loving nation that, through the catalyst of sport, we can achieve systemic change for our nation and change views, change lives, change our nation and change the world.”

Tanya Brown, Special Olympics Australia Board Member, Chair of the World Games 2027 Bid Committee

The bid has been developed over the past two years and can formally be submitted in July. The Special Olympics International Board of Directors will choose the host of the Special Olympics World Games 2027 in November and a public announcement will likely be made at a later date.