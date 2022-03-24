Special Olympics Canada Athlete Excels in Gym & Kitchen

Michael Bandler took residence the gold medal in powerlifting on the 2019 Abu Dhabi World Games.

A ardour for the culinary arts involves individuals in numerous methods. For some, it’s studying household recipes within the kitchen from a younger age. For others, it’s a taking cooking lessons as a interest.

For Michael Bandler, a Special Olympics Canada athlete, the eagerness got here from… black mild puppetry.

Sometimes life-changing discoveries might be present in essentially the most uncommon of locations.

Michael, 34, used to work for the Famous People Players, a theater troupe primarily based in Toronto specializing in black mild puppetry.

The troupe is completely staffed by individuals with intellectual disabilities, and it’s not simply the puppetry which patrons get to expertise. Each present is accompanied by a three-course dinner, so not solely are the troupe members tasked with administrative, inventive and performative duties, additionally they put collectively one of many highest-rated eating experiences in Toronto on a nightly foundation.

Michael, who gained 4 powerlifting medals on the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, was initially tasked with dealing with the heaviest puppets. But it was the culinary facet of the present which actually impressed him.

“I grew to love the kitchen experience so much and it helped me understand basic fundamentals that I could apply to other areas of life. One day, I determined I had a real passion for this and there was something more I could do.” Michael Bandler, Special Olympics Canada Athlete

Michael Bandler within the kitchen at Fresh Restaurants location, a vegan, plant-based restaurant group situated in Toronto.

He was proper.

Michael took it upon himself to take a proper culinary program the place he acquired linked with Suzanne Barr, certainly one of North America’s most famed cooks and an energetic supporter of inclusive environments.

Suzanne invited Michael to work in her new Toronto restaurant, True True Diner, the place he could be a sous chef serving to to organize components for patrons.

“At True True Diner, I learned there was a lot more that went into cooking besides just making a meal,” Michael mentioned. “There’s planning, budgeting, shopping and so much more that goes into it.”

Right as Michael was discovering his stride at True True Diner, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and completely closed the restaurant.

Still decided to observe his ardour, Michael started making a sequence of how-to movies he posted to numerous social media pages to indicate his followers the steps to creating a few of his favourite dishes.

“During the pandemic, I cooked a ton at home and the videos made me better at not only making healthy meals, but also how to make them look good,” Michael mentioned. “Preparation is everything—you don’t eat just with your taste buds; you also eat with your eyes. If it looks good, it’s going to taste even better.”

Michael perfected a number of signature dishes throughout the pandemic, notably garlic and lemon-infused salmon with asparagus and hand-crafted pizzas topped with olives, zucchini, mushrooms, roasted crimson peppers, artichokes and capocollo.

Now, Michael is a sous chef at Fresh Restaurants, a gaggle of three vegan, plant-based eating places situated in Toronto.

“Working at Fresh and creating vegan meals has positively impacted my powerlifting training,” Michael mentioned. “There are other ways of putting protein in my body without all the fat.”

Michael says his final life purpose is to have the ability to stay independently and prepare dinner not just for himself, but additionally for his fiancé, Michelle.

“Special Olympics has instilled a never-give-up attitude inside me. I’ve met friends and achieved goals I’ve set for myself. Special Olympics helps me persevere and focus on what I want to accomplish.” Michael Bandler

“Cooking inspires me to do more and keep going,” he mentioned.

Michael—who can bench 310 kilos, squat 452 kilos and useless elevate 501.5 kilos—is at present coaching to qualify for the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin and has discovered a number of connections between the kitchen and the fitness center.

“The structure and process of cooking have helped me with powerlifting because the format is similar,” Michael mentioned. “The skills from the kitchen have positively impacted me with the weights in ways I would never have imagined.”

He credit Special Olympics for offering an inclusive group that he says has change into an extension of his circle of relatives.