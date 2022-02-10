Special Olympics Delegates Make Virtual Visit to Capitol Hill to Advocate for Critical Funding and Inclusion

Special Olympics athletes, group leaders, Unified Sports companions, members of the family, and supporters from throughout the United States will interact nearly on February 9 and 10 for Special Olympics’ annual “Capitol Hill Day.” This yr Capitol Hill Day contains over 400 delegates representing 47 states and the District of Columbia. Additionally, supporters are rallying nearly to contact their Members of Congress by way of a VoterVoice campaign to ask for continued help of Special Olympics.

What is Capitol Hill Day? Our annual effort to lift consciousness & safe U.S. authorities funding for our pressing work in schooling and well being.

Special Olympics athletes will lead greater than 250 digital conferences with Members of Congress in each the House and Senate, inviting their elected officers to accomplice with them to help inclusive schooling and well being initiatives for individuals with mental disabilities (ID). Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools® programming is in almost 7,500 colleges throughout the United States, with a purpose of being in over 10,000 colleges by 2024. Special Olympics can be working in direction of ending well being care disparities for Americans with ID. Under the present federal funding settlement that began in 2016, Special Olympics has reached greater than 207,000 Special Olympics U.S. athletes with inclusive health programming, with a purpose of reaching a minimum of 500,000 by 2025. Typically, Special Olympics U.S. Programs journey to Washington, D.C. every February to satisfy with their state’s Members of Congress in particular person. However, as a consequence of COVID-19, all conferences can be held nearly for Capitol Hill Day 2022.

What occurs? 400+ advocates from 47 states and the District of Columbia will maintain 250+ conferences with their Members of Congress.

Special Olympics athletes, serving as self-advocates, will educate lawmakers and their employees concerning the stigma confronted by individuals with ID, and the way high-impact and cost-effective Special Olympics programming in sports, health, and education can scale back discrimination. The advocates will even request continued help from legislators for evidence-based programming that advantages all Americans, no matter capability.

“For more than 50 years, Special Olympics athletes and youth leaders have defied expectations, broken barriers and shattered stereotypes of people with intellectual disabilities. Their continued work to build truly inclusive communities is only possible with critical funding from the U.S. government, which is complemented by private support,” stated Mary Davis, CEO of Special Olympics. Davis added, “The U.S. government has long been a champion of Special Olympics and together, we must continue working towards ensuring Americans with intellectual disabilities have the same rights, access to services, and opportunities as all other Americans.”

Special Olympics Tennessee is only one of 48 Program delegations taking part in Capitol Hill Day nearly.

The 400 delegates can be joined by various Special Olympics Global and Champion Ambassadors in addition to celeb supporters together with Emma Broyles, Gracie Hunt, Maureen McCormick, John C. McGinley, and Dale Moss.

“I’m excited to be a part of Special Olympics Capitol Hill Day again this year,” stated Dale Moss, Special Olympics Global Ambassador. “I’ve seen and experienced for myself just how important it is for people with intellectual disabilities to be included in healthcare, education, and their communities. The effects of the pandemic over the past two years have made this need even more urgent. I am proud to join Special Olympics athletes and delegations in advocating for Federal funding to support the critical work they are doing to make our country a more inclusive place for us all.”

In almost 7,500 Unified Champion Schools throughout the nation, Special Olympics has skilled and mobilized youth leaders and educators to create extra inclusive colleges by together with college students with ID in all elements of faculty life. Social inclusion is promoted by bringing collectively younger individuals with and with out ID in sports activities and health actions (Special Olympics Unified Sports®), by way of whole-school engagement opportunities, and by fostering inclusive youth leadership. As many as 3.6 million younger persons are collaborating in these experiences in 49 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, that are growing acceptance of individuals of all skills whereas concurrently decreasing stigma and bullying.

Special Olympics provides critical health programming the place Special Olympics athletes can obtain free health screenings and year-round health and fitness interventions, and the place health professionals are trained to treat people with ID to extend entry to high quality look after individuals with ID of their communities. In the U.S., Special Olympics has supplied over 1 million well being screenings and skilled over 133,000 well being care professionals. Almost 100,000 athletes take part in ongoing health interventions that may enhance blood strain. Globally, Special Olympics has supplied over 2 million free well being screenings in over 135 international locations and skilled almost 280,000 well being care professionals on tips on how to deal with individuals with ID.

In addition to federal U.S. authorities funding, Special Olympics additionally receives funds from personal foundations, firms, and people. Public and personal help is vital for Special Olympics to supply schooling and well being programming to individuals for gratis. Special Olympics encourages people to contact their Members of Congress utilizing a VoterVoice campaign with the ask to help Special Olympics.