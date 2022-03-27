Special Olympics Faces of Basketball Reaches Audience of 418 Million

Athletes, Unified companions and coaches of Special Olympics from Belgium, Italy and Romania who produced on-line coaching movies for the Faces of Basketball ‘Locker Room’.

Left to proper (first row): Tamara Medarts, Lorenzo Mancino, Petrişor Ionut Cătălin and Sara Capone.

Left to proper (backside row): Carlo D’Amico, Valerie Geluykens and Mihaita Alin Saftel.



Late final 12 months, with many of the globe nonetheless going through the COVID-19 pandemic, Special Olympics Europe Eurasia developed a digital hub combining on-line and in-person actions to rejoice European Basketball Week 2021—Faces of Basketball. The web site gathered coaching movies, occasions, profile playing cards and information tales on a singular platform to offer a hybrid online-offline expertise of European Basketball Week 2021.

European Basketball Week 2021 418 Million People Reached

The system has confirmed extremely profitable. The web site efficiency, with greater than 37,000 web page views throughout Basketball Week and a complete of 156 occasions within the area registered on the platform, is among the greatest marketing campaign performances registered by the area. More than 16,000 athletes and pals of the motion visited and interacted with the web site whereas 520 particular person participant profile playing cards have been created. Additionally, greater than 7 million folks noticed Faces of Basketball on social media.

With International Day of Persons with Disabilities falling proper in the course of final 12 months’s European Basketball Week, many pals of the motion confirmed their help reminiscent of Special Olympics Global Ambassador and NBA player, Ricky Rubio. Basketball golf equipment reminiscent of KK Crvena Zvezda mts, Panathinaikos BC, Reyer Venezia and Olimpia Milano used their social media to offer our athletes the visibility they deserve and promote social inclusion. Olimpia Milano even welcomed a fortunate athlete and coach to affix them of their actions for 2 days and invited them to their match towards Olimpiakos within the Euroleague event.

The marketing campaign additionally caught the eye of worldwide media. Overall, an enormous 410 million folks have been reached by the marketing campaign, which was featured in additional than 70 items of protection. Outlets like ESPN, BBC World Service and BBC Sports featured the marketing campaign and highlighted the difficult state of affairs of individuals with mental disabilities throughout the pandemic.

“I think Faces of Basketball is a brilliant idea and a great opportunity for the world of sport and for all the athletes of Special Olympics. It gives us relevance and allows us to showcase what we do in a more specific way, even if it’s only for a week! I really appreciate the opportunity this platform gives me: such visibility was never offered to me before.” Lorenzo Mancino, Special Olympics Italy athlete – Interview for European Broadcasting Union

With the help of Lions Clubs International Foundation and Toyota, and the unimaginable work of athletes and coaches taking the lead on on-line coaching, Faces of Basketball’s resounding success is a one other step in direction of the digitization of the Special Olympics motion!