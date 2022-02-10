Special Olympics Global Ambassador Yang Yang on ‘Legends Live On’

Legends Live On Trailer for Special Olympics Global Ambassador Yang Yang’s ‘Legends Live On’ episode on the Olympic Channel.



Yang Yang’s episode seems to be again on her journey to develop into China’s first-ever gold medalist on the Olympic Winter Games and winner of 59 world championships in brief observe velocity skating. It delves into her childhood and the way her father impressed unbelievable willpower in younger Yang Yang which might be her gas for future Olympic triumph. Yang Yang’s journey is a testomony to exhausting work, accepting challenges and utilizing defeat to develop. As Yang Yang says, “As an athlete at the highest level, luck means nothing!”

However, true legends like Yang Yang don’t cease as soon as they’ve reached the top of their sport. Since retiring from elite sport, Yang Yang—who participated in a complete of three Olympic Games—has spent a lot time sharing her ardour for skating with athletes with mental disabilities. Yang Yang’s ‘Legends Live On’ episode follows Yang Yang to her rink in Shanghai the place she and her staff coach the athletes of Special Olympics China.

“We can help these athletes to develop through sport. Special Olympics is a special way to support and integrate them into society through sports. This is a value that I agree whole-heartedly with.” Yang Yang, Special Olympics Global Ambassador, Olympic Champion, Speed Skating

Special Olympics China brief observe velocity skater Li Xiang is among the many many athletes that Yang Yang has mentored on the rink. He says, “When I was little, Coach Yang Yang taught me how to speed skate. If I encountered difficulties, Coach Yang Yang would teach me step by step.” Speaking in regards to the development of the Special Olympics skaters, Yang Yang says, “At the beginning, some children could not even stand up on the ice but now they participate in Special Olympics World Games and win many medals. They’re growing up so fast and they have a sense of accomplishment.” Indeed, Li Xiang confirms to the digicam that he’s going for gold at his subsequent competitors! He says, “My aim at Special Olympics is to win a gold medal!”

Follow Yang Yang’s journey to Olympic glory and her ongoing work with Special Olympics by watching her ‘Legends Live On’ episode.