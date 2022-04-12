Special Olympics Gymnast Dreams of Gold at 2022 USA Games

Chris Teich began his journey with Special Olympics’ gymnastics program six years in the past for what would possibly sound to some like an unconventional cause: he needed to be a ninja. “When I was 13, I wanted to be an American Ninja Warrior and we decided that gymnastics would be a great way to build my strength,” Chris mentioned. “It has been a great place to make new friends and be able to compete. My favorite events are high bar and rings.”

During highschool, Chris additionally participated within the Special Olympics unified basketball and bowling teams and has since continued to be concerned in Special Olympics actions resembling Capitol Hill Day, Athlete Leadership Council and membership sports activities.

Chris values the teaching encouragement and life classes he has obtained from Special Olympics because it has develop into part of his life.

“Special Olympics means everyone should be included no matter your background. We are all unique and try to be the best we can be,” Chris mentioned.

Suzanne Teich, Chris’ mom, has labored at Gallagher for the previous 15 years as a human sources marketing consultant primarily based in Rochester, New York, and is thrilled in regards to the firm’s partnership with Special Olympics.

“It is wonderful to know the company I work for supports and values the same things I do. Special Olympics is about so much more than sports. It’s about inclusion and opportunity, building confidence and promoting the health and wellbeing of our athletes so they can be their absolute best.” Suzanne Teich, Chris’ mom and Gallagher Employee

Suzanne explains that as a consequence of Chris’ mental incapacity, Down syndrome, it takes him longer to be taught one thing than his typical friends. But due to that, you have a good time these achievements and milestones a lot extra.

“Chris’ winning smile and confidence have always served him well,” she says. “He has big dreams and we have always encouraged him to work hard to achieve them.”

In May 2021, Chris was invited to compete in gymnastics on the 2022 USA Games in Orlando, Florida. He is worked up for the chance to compete with the crew for gold, a dream shared by all gymnasts. The help from his hometown neighborhood of Rochester has at all times had a constructive impression on his life each on and off the mat.

“It makes me feel loved. I am involved in a lot of different groups and activities around Rochester, and I’ve met so many amazing people. So many have reached out to congratulate me and offer their support.” Chris Teich, Special Olympics Athlete

Suzanne shares her son’s enthusiasm for this subsequent nice journey as a Special Olympics athlete. After about 16 months of not training by means of this system as a consequence of COVID-19, seeing firsthand the work he put on this yr to rebuild his energy, in addition to the harder expertise of independence, decision-making and self-reliance have made this achievement much more fulfilling.

“Beyond the thrill of the Games, which is huge, the personal growth experience of this journey will be life-changing for him,” Suzanne mentioned. “I can’t wait to see him compete and represent Team New York with all the confidence and personal strength he has worked so hard to gain.”

From delivering the graduation speech at his highschool commencement to drumming in a rock band, there appears to be nothing Special Olympics athlete Chris Teich doesn’t have the boldness to attain.