Special Olympics Puerto Rico Athlete with Down Syndrome Competes in Half IRONMAN

Last month, Special Olympics Puerto Rico athlete David “El Delfin Boricua” Torres Rivera turned the primary particular person with Down syndrome to take part within the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Rico.

Competing alongside almost 2,000 fellow athletes, the 27-year-old accomplished the 1.2-mile swim leg for his Unified relay crew. David completed the swim in 31 minutes and his crew completed fifth general with a complete time of 4 hours and 59 minutes.

The half triathlon, which is comprised of a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run, is taken into account some of the grueling athletic assessments on the planet. IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Rico may be completed by a single particular person or with a crew.

“I dreamed about it, worked on it, and achieved it. Thank you to my teammates for believing in me.” David “El Delfin Boricua” Torres Rivera, Special Olympics Athlete

David’s Unified crew, “Manda Fuego” (English translation: “Send Fire”), is comprised of athletes each with and with out mental disabilities. Unified Sports carry these athletes collectively to coach, compete, and finally construct friendships and understanding. It’s a part of Special Olympics’ mission to create a extra peaceable, inclusive world.

David’s mom, Marizel, enrolled her son in swimming classes for therapeutic functions when he was eight years outdated. Marizel then found David was an distinctive swimmer, and entered him into the native Special Olympics program.

The relaxation, as they are saying, is historical past.

David competed for Puerto Rico in swimming competitions on the 2019 World Games in Abu Dhabi, and hopes to signify his nation once more subsequent summer time on the 2023 World Games in Berlin. He will even take part within the 2023 Brazadas por la Inclusión, a Special Olympics Puerto Rico occasion. There, he’s making ready to swim for 5 consecutive hours, which might break his earlier report of 4 hours.

One of David’s longtime unified companions, Germán Ramos, stated it’s an honor to name David a teammate.

“For me, it has been an excellent and beautiful experience doing relays with David since 2018,” Germán stated. “David is an elite swimmer that has accomplished incredible records. He gets better every time he goes out to compete.”

He joins Special Olympics Florida athlete Chris Nikic as two notable folks with Down syndrome to take part in an IRONMAN occasion. Nikic accomplished the 2020 IRONMAN Florida competitors with a time of 16 hours, 46 minutes and 9 seconds.