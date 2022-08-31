Special Olympics Quebec Athlete Breaks Multiple Records at Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games

Gabriel Dupuy provides two thumbs up after a profitable Games. Photo by Niagara 2022 Canada Games

On 16 August 2022, Special Olympics athlete, Gabriel Dupuy, lined up for his first race of the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games (Games). Gabriel was representing Team Quebec on the Games and competing within the 100m and 200m races.

In Dupuy’s first race of the competitors, he set a brand new Canada Games Special Olympics document with a time of 23.89 within the 200m. The following day, he broke the 100m document, with a time of 11.53.

But he wasn’t completed but.

Moving into the medal rounds, Dupuy discovered a brand new gear and shattered each information once more, operating the 200m in 23.33 and the 100m in 11.30, incomes two gold medals for Team Quebec.

Special Olympics athlete Darby McIntyre was chosen as flag bearer for Team Yukon at closing ceremonies. Photo by Niagara 2022 Canada Games Team New Brunswick athletes strolling along with Special Olympics athlete Shannon Doiron main the cost. Photo by Nancy Boese Gabriel Dupuy in a good race as he and his opponents race within the 100m. Photo by Niagara 2022 Canada Games Special Olympics athletes from totally different groups throughout the nation.

Special Olympics athletes Regan Hofley from Team Manitoba and Shannon Doiron fromTeam New Brunswick excessive 5 after competitors. Photo by Niagara 2022 Canada Games

The Canada Games are separate from the Special Olympics Canada Games. They are Canada’s largest multi-sport occasion and have included athletes with disabilities since 1993. Over the higher a part of the final 30 years, athletes from each Paralympics and Special Olympics have competed in choose sports activities in each the Summer and Winter Games.

Inclusion within the Canada Games provides Special Olympics athletes the possibility to shine in entrance of their friends from generic sports activities, and acquire expertise at main competitions. Special Olympics athletes compete in their very own sport divisions and provides their all as members of provincial/territorial and regional groups alongside generic athletes, coming collectively in unified group spirit. For the 2022 Canada Games, Special Olympics athletes had been chosen to compete in Swimming and Athletics.

Find all of the results and watch replays of the competitors.

The subsequent version of the Canada Games will soak up Prince Edward Island, the place Special Olympics athletes will compete once more representing their provinces and territories in Figure Skating.