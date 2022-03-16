Special Olympics Super Bowl LVI Media Recap

For the ninth consecutive 12 months, Special Olympics capitalized on the Super Bowl media setting to kick off one other thrilling 12 months and promote the group’s mission, 2022 USA Games in Orlando, 2022 Unified Cup in Detroit, 2023 World Games in Berlin and Sport, Leadership, Education and Health programming throughout six days of activation.

This 12 months’s supporters have been paired-up for Unified interviews with the actual stars of the media excursions, Special Olympics athletes. Our athletes—Stephanie Ching, Daniel Fundora, Justin Hunsinger, DJ Johnson, and Renee Manfredi—have been as soon as once more desirous to share their experiences and unfold the phrase concerning the constructive affect the group has on their on a regular basis lives, together with how they proceed to navigate the pandemic, sustain with their coaching schedules, and their dedication to main wholesome life.

Despite a difficult hybrid Radio Row setting, Special Olympics was in a position to efficiently constitution new waters alongside companions like WWE and NFL Foundation, and the rising FanSided relationship.

Notable accomplishments of this 12 months’s Radio Row embrace, however are usually not restricted to:

Secured and facilitated over 50 interviews each nationally and internationally

Executed almost all interviews in a Unified method to function our athletes

Special Olympics partnered with a report of 10 superstar supporters together with Champion Ambassadors Mack Hollins Chris Nikic Montell Jordan Drew McIntyre Gracie Hunt Elisabeth Rohm Unified Champion Schools

Earned a possible attain of almost 1.2B (this implies we reached many shoppers a number of occasions)

This 12 months’s social content material amassed a possible attain of 408K, 6.6K reactions, 7.07K engagements and over 20K video views throughout all posts

Provided help to our companions WWE & NFL Foundation plus our rising FanSided relationship

Agency help from Allison+Partners & BCW