Special Olympics Super Bowl LVI Media Recap
For the ninth consecutive 12 months, Special Olympics capitalized on the Super Bowl media setting to kick off one other thrilling 12 months and promote the group’s mission, 2022 USA Games in Orlando, 2022 Unified Cup in Detroit, 2023 World Games in Berlin and Sport, Leadership, Education and Health programming throughout six days of activation.
This 12 months’s supporters have been paired-up for Unified interviews with the actual stars of the media excursions, Special Olympics athletes. Our athletes—Stephanie Ching, Daniel Fundora, Justin Hunsinger, DJ Johnson, and Renee Manfredi—have been as soon as once more desirous to share their experiences and unfold the phrase concerning the constructive affect the group has on their on a regular basis lives, together with how they proceed to navigate the pandemic, sustain with their coaching schedules, and their dedication to main wholesome life.
Despite a difficult hybrid Radio Row setting, Special Olympics was in a position to efficiently constitution new waters alongside companions like WWE and NFL Foundation, and the rising FanSided relationship.
Notable accomplishments of this 12 months’s Radio Row embrace, however are usually not restricted to:
- Secured and facilitated over 50 interviews each nationally and internationally
- Executed almost all interviews in a Unified method to function our athletes
- Special Olympics partnered with a report of 10 superstar supporters together with Champion Ambassadors Mack Hollins (Miami Dolphins), famous person triathlete Chris Nikic (Special Olympics Florida), Montell Jordan (Musician and Minister), Drew McIntyre (WWE Superstar), Gracie Hunt (Miss Kansas USA), and group supporters, Elisabeth Rohm (Actress/Director), Emma Broyles (Miss America 2022), Kyle Freeland (Colorado Rockies Pitcher), and Big-E (WWE Superstar) in addition to Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools’® very personal Director of Urban Program Development and NFL Legend, Ray Roberts
- Earned a possible attain of almost 1.2B (this implies we reached many shoppers a number of occasions)
- This 12 months’s social content material amassed a possible attain of 408K, 6.6K reactions, 7.07K engagements and over 20K video views throughout all posts
- Provided help to our companions WWE & NFL Foundation plus our rising FanSided relationship
- Agency help from Allison+Partners & BCW
“Thank you so much for asking Kelsey. To be honest, I’m not real big on sports. Sports was something I was always left out of, even in school. Any time I tried to join in, I would mess up and the kids would always give you that sigh or scold or just laugh, so I never really got into it. But then my mom talked about Special Olympics and it was the only game in town for an adult that has an intellectual developmental disability. And as hesitant as I was, what did I have to lose? So, we went and it was like walking through a door into a world full of possibility and opportunity. I was welcomed for the first time ever in my life. I was accepted as I was. I was embraced as I was. People actually said, ‘It’s okay to just be you.’”
Renee Manfredi, Special Olympics International Global Messenger on Fox Sports Radio “Listen in with KNN” (DC)