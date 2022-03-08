Special Olympics Teams Up with Smartsheet for Efficient Global Work Flows

The following is an excerpt revealed by the Harvard Business Review from the article titled The Competitive Edge in Better Collaborative Processes.

There’s extra to Special Olympics International (SOI) than offering alternatives for athletes with mental and bodily disabilities. The group is central to its group, offering management coaching alternatives and well being initiatives.

But SOI struggled to coordinate its international groups, which typically meant restricted visibility throughout initiatives, duplicated efforts, and insights and options which may go unshared. The group wanted to make work extra environment friendly at each alternative, releasing its staff to suppose creatively and deal with strategic work by utilizing clear collaboration applications and instruments to get rid of duplicative processes and efforts.

SOI carried out a CWM that provides clear collaboration throughout groups, eliminating silos and permitting concepts and processes to unfold shortly with intuitive, real-time dashboards, quite than bottling data inside practices that innovate it. In one case, three dispersed groups used the CWM to share ideas and options for a single mission, saving every group greater than 45 workers hours a month.