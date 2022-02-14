Special Olympics Thailand Releases Inspirational Music Video

We Will Rise – Official MV Atom Chanagun and Ada Chunhavajira carry out “We Will Rise,” a music devoted to the spirit of Special Olympics athletes.



Two of Thailand’s hottest artists got here collectively to create a music video impressed by the spirit of Special Olympics athletes who bravely face challenges of their lives, notably through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Composed by Benjamin Jung and carried out by Atom Chanagun and Ada Chunhavajira, the music video We Will Rise is devoted to frontline personnel who proceed to work tirelessly to avoid wasting lives.

Ada Chunhavajira, a Special Olympics Thailand Youth Ambassador, is an beginner singer who’s simply 16 years previous. She mentioned the concept of making the video was introduced on by disappointment of a fundraising live performance postponement she and Atom had been set to carry in 2019 to help Special Olympics Thailand.

“I can’t help but think about the athletes’ families. They must be concerned about their children’s future when they are no longer here to look after them,” Chunhavajira mentioned. “We need to advocate social acceptance for people with intellectual disabilities.”

Atom Chanagun, who was named Thailand’s Artist of the Year in 2019, partnered with Special Olympics Thailand for the primary time with the creation of We Will Rise. He mentioned that whereas this time will be notably tough for these with mental disabilities, he’s impressed by the braveness of Special Olympics athletes and hopes the music video will function inspiration for many who want it most.

“Everyone all over the world should have the chance to watch We Will Rise, not just the people of Thailand,” Chanagun mentioned.

Dr. Naris Chaiyasoot, Chairman of Special Olympics Thailand, mentioned We Will Rise is a music of hope for your entire world.

“Although currently there are improvements in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic but many countries across the globe are still facing major infection outbreaks and restrictions in their daily lives,” mentioned Dr. Chaiyasoot. “Nevertheless, we must not despair. I believe that there will be positive gains once the crisis is over. Let us look ahead and move forward together.”

Watch We Will Rise on Special Olympics Thailand’s YouTube Channel here.