Special Olympics Unified Sports® Educational Video Launched

Special Olympics Launches Unique Unified Sports® Educational Video



2020 Global Impact 36% Decrease Participation of Unified athletes and companions engaged in Special Olympics programmes. 35% Decrease Unified Athletes (folks with ID) 38% Decrease Unified Partners (folks with out ID)

In 2022, prime quality Unified Sports coaching and competitors is extra essential than ever. After two years of isolation and stagnation as a result of world COVID-19 pandemic, it’s time to re-build Unified Sports programming. The participation of Unified athletes and companions engaged in Special Olympics programmes the world over decreased by a surprising 36% in 2020 in comparison with 2019. We predict the same and even decrease stage of engagement in 2021 and subsequently it’s important that persons are reengaged or the gaps are stuffed with new, motivated folks.

This applies to all stage of engagement and competitors. However it applies specifically to the qualification rounds for the Unified Sports competitors on the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin that are about to kick-off. Once certified, the groups have to prepare for this essential occasion each bodily and when it comes to staff constructing and producing spirit of the inclusion. All groups will want the help of licensed coaches to guide them on this journey, however sadly the pandemic has resulted in a drop in Unified coaches globally. The 2020 census confirmed that there was a drop of fifty% worldwide in coaches (each licensed Unified coaches and conventional coaches). Sadly, we anticipate related developments from 2021 census as a result of ongoing affect of the pandemic. There is a big quantity of catching as much as do to arrange and take part at a top quality competitors with a cohesive Unified Sports staff.

Unified Sports is constructed on the idea of connecting folks with and with out mental disabilities on the sports activities discipline. The purpose is to offer a optimistic prime quality inclusive sporting expertise that interprets from the sports activities discipline into neighborhood life. However, over the previous two years, as a substitute of connecting, folks had been pressured to isolate. Unfortunately, bonds created over a few years by way of Unified Sports between gamers with and with out mental disabilities have been broken and even minimize off.

This is the proper time to launch and share the brand new Special Olympics Unified Sports® academic video which was made doable due to help from Toyota and Lions Clubs International Foundation. While (re)constructing Unified Sports groups it´s important to “get it right from the start, and this video will support us in this. In particular, coaches can use the video to drive motivation for and understanding of Unified Sports. This applies to new coaches as well as established coaches who may want a refresher while getting ready to kick-off regular in-person training and competition again.

Apart from coaches, we want to address as many people as possible easily accessible channels such as social media and websites. We want to show that Unified Sports is great, it´s fun, it´s relevant and it´s easy!

The video is a short and simple tool highlighting the key principles of Unified Sports through an animation, using accessible language style with a minimum of text in English. It is easy to translate into different languages. Viewers will only need to take a few minutes to watch, listen and learn. It can be seen in one piece in about 4 minutes or in 4 short pieces of about 1 min each. Feedback from various programmes shows that it translates well in a wide range of countries and cultures, for people representing various abilities, ages and a diverse level of knowledge of Special Olympics and Unified Sports.

Viorel Mocanu, Sports Director with Special Olympics Romania, believes that animation is the perfect way to convey Unified Sports. He says, “I think that animations allow the viewer to follow more closely the ideas and the complex concepts of Unified Sports. The explanation is better and clearer than if the video had been made using footage from real activities. Congratulations from a sportsman’s soul!”

The animation has additionally been enthusiastically welcomed by athletes throughout the motion. Rayan Mehio, Athlete and Youth Leader, Special Olympics Cyprus, notes, “I like this Unified Sports video because it explains clearly what Unified Sports is about. Furthermore, I find it unique as it is perfectly organized into 3 main categories which help the viewer understand better what Unified Sports is and its purpose. What’s different about this video is that it is animated which I really like. It makes the viewer more attracted to the video and has a clearer understanding.”

The video has already reached over 5,000 folks with over 360 engagements on Facebook alone. Coaches throughout the motion are inspired to view and share the total video which may also be considered on YouTube right here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0KiZm3KDgY.

This video was made doable due to the help of Toyota and Lions Clubs International Foundation.