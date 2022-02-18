Special Olympics World Winter Games Kazan Celebrates One Year to Go AND New Partner!

Special Olympics Russia athlete Irina Nikitina competes briefly observe velocity skating on the Sport Palace, Kazan in the course of the Special Olympics Russia Winter Invitational Games 2021.

In their new partnership, Special Olympics and Russian Railways be a part of forces to champion the combination of individuals with intellectual disabilities into society by means of sport. The Special Olympics World Winter Games 2022, with hundreds of athletes, households, coaches and volunteers, would be the start line for Russian Railways’ assist of the motion!

President of Special Olympics Russia, Olga Slutsker, fortunately welcomed the information: “We’re happy to welcome Russian Railways as one of the partners of Special Olympics Games. The Kazan World Winter Games will be a unique event that will help us create comfortable conditions for people with intellectual disabilities. Together we’ll be able to build an open inclusive world uniting people with and without disabilities in a society of equal opportunities and respect.”

Maxim Lunev, Russian Railways Head of Public Relations responded: “Creation of comfortable conditions for each passenger is one of the main principles of our company. Partnership with Special Olympics movement will help emphasize the company’s social mission and draw the public’s attention to people with disabilities”.

The Official Countdown to the Special Olympics World Winter Games Kazan 2022 within the streets of Kazan. Photo by Almaz Askarov

Special Olympics World Winter Games 2022 will happen in Kazan 21 – 27 January 2023. Thousands of athletes and Unified partners from all around the world are anticipated to compete in seven sports activities: alpine skiing, snowboarding, floorball, cross country skiing, figure skating, short track speed skating and snowshoeing.

In addition to the principle competitions, the World Winter Games 2022 will embody further initiatives to advertise inclusion. Using the platform of the Games, Special Olympics will search to remodel attitudes about mental disabilities in Russia, in addition to create new alternatives for social integration and inclusion for the estimated three million folks with mental disabilities dwelling in Russia and different folks with mental disabilities internationally.

Head over to the official website of the Special Olympics World Winter Games Kazan 2022 for extra data.