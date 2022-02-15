“Special” Paris Saint-Germain “Will Cause Difficulties To Real Madrid”: David James Ahead Of Champions League Round Of 16 Tie | Football News

Former England goalkeeper David James feels Real Madrid can have their backs towards the wall after they face Paris Saint-Germain within the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday on the Parc des Princes. Despite praising Real Madrid for his or her wealthy pedigree within the competitors and the standard gamers within the group, the previous Manchester City and Liverpool shot-stopper stated that PSG are particular group and might bother the 13-time champions if their star-studded entrance three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr may be at their finest.

“We are talking about a top-quality side in Real Madrid but there’s going to be threats for them, irrespective of who they play, or the oppositions drops off or not. PSG can win this tie because they are special but that doesn’t mean Real Madrid aren’t a good side. They do have the ability to score. But PSG have multiple players who have the ability to score, so even if you (the opposition) score, they have the quality to go through,” David James advised NDTV Sports throughout a press interplay organised by the Sony Sports Network.

“At their best, I can say PSG will win this match but Real Madrid will all their experience are used to being in this situation. But this year, Mauricio Pochettino has got this defensive side of their game. So, if Messi, Mbappe and Neymar will be at their best, they will cause difficulties to Real Madrid,” he added.

Beauty of European soccer

Further through the interplay, James additionally spoke about his former group Manchester City, who have been overwhelmed within the closing of the Champions League final 12 months by Chelsea.

Manchester City, who’ve been a dominant power domestically over the last decade or so, have didn’t get their fingers on the elusive Champions League trophy.

On being requested concerning the motive behind their incapacity to duplicate that success in European continental competitions, James stated: “If you look at the success, a lot has gone right for them. I don’t think things have gone necessarily wrong for them given the level of competition in the Champions League; the quality of the opposition and the likes of Real Madrid dominating for four years. It’s just the beauty of European football that a side can dominate their domestic league but not in Europe. But every season that goes past without the Champions League, the questions will still be there.”

“There are teams in the EPL; the likes of Liverpool who can challenge Manchester City for all the titles and even win four trophies and eclipse their success. Nothing wrong, but they’re definitely finding it difficult to win that last trophy,” he added.

Promoted

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (Round 16 – 1st Leg): Paris vs Real Madrid – LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on February 16, 2022, from 1:30 am IST.

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (Round 16 – 1st Leg): Sporting CP vs Man City – LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English) channels on February 16, 2022, from 1:30 am IST.