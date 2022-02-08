Special rules updated for 2021/22 UEFA club competitions knockout stages | Inside UEFA

The pandemic scenario stays dynamic whereas journey/entry restrictions and quarantine necessities are topic to steady updates.

In this ongoing context, the particular guidelines have been up to date for the knockout phases of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League (Annex Okay), UEFA Women’s Champions League (Annex J) and UEFA Youth League (Annex F) to be able to assure the continuity of the competitions, bearing in mind the particularities of the knockout phases.

The new annexes comply with the same construction of the Annexes relevant to the group stage / part 1 of the 2021/22 competitions and regulate penalties of journey/entry restrictions to venues, potential group quarantines imposed following optimistic take a look at outcomes and potential rescheduling of matches.