Speculation over ‘environmental disaster’ in Germany Poland

Speculation is rising over the reason for an “environmental disaster” in Germany and Poland, following a mass fish die-off in the river Oder.

Thousands of lifeless fish started washing up on the banks of the river Oder, working alongside the borders of Germany and Poland, on the finish of July.

Since then, officers have tried to find out the reason for the mass die-off, which they are saying will take years to get well from because the river is broken so badly.

Laboratory exams into the supply of the catastrophe haven’t detected mercury, Poland’s atmosphere minister mentioned Saturday.

Authorities imagine the fish have been possible poisoned.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki mentioned Friday that “huge amounts of chemical waste” have been in all probability dumped into his nation’s second-longest river.

He vowed to do all the pieces doable to restrict the environmental devastation, with Poland’s inside minister later providing a reward of 1 million zlotys ($200,000) to anybody with info on who was answerable for polluting the river.

Anna Moskwa, the minister of local weather and atmosphere, mentioned analyses of river samples taken in each Poland and Germany revealed elevated salt ranges.

Comprehensive toxicology research are nonetheless underway in Poland, she mentioned.

Writing on Twitter, Moskwa mentioned check outcomes transmitted from Germany had thus far not proven a excessive presence of mercury.

The dying of the fish is “atypical,” mentioned Axel Vogel, Minister of the Environment for the German state of Brandenburg, estimating that “tons” of fish have in all probability already perished.

“The extent of the fish die-off is shocking. This is a blow to the Oder as a waterway of great ecological value, from which it will presumably not recover for a long time,” he mentioned.

Fish die-offs are sometimes attributable to the distortion of oxygen ranges when the water stage is simply too low. This is the case in Germany and Poland, amid the historic drought gripping Europe.

“But we have noticed an increase in the oxygen level for several days, which indicates that a foreign substance has been introduced and caused all this,” said Vogel.

Michel Tautenhahn, deputy head of the German Oder Valley National Park, said that more than just fish have been caught up in the disaster.

“I am deeply shocked,” he told reporters. “I feel like I see decades of work being ruined … Water is our life.”

Tautenhahn said that a host of other marine animals, such as mussels had also succumbed.

“Fish are] just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

The Oder has been considered a relatively clean river for many years, supporting around 40 species of fish.

In Poland, authorities have been accused of a sluggish reaction, after reports of huge numbers of dead fish washing ashore began surfacing.

Two Polish officials were dismissed for what the country’s prime minister described as tardiness in their response.

“If I come to the conclusion that there was a serious breach of duties, further consequences will be drawn,” he mentioned.

“For me, nevertheless, crucial factor is to cope with this ecological catastrophe as quickly as doable, as a result of nature is our frequent heritage. It is a nationwide good,” Morawiecki mentioned.