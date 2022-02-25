Speed Skater Nils van der Poel Gives Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Gold Medal To Chinese Dissident | Other Sports News

Swedish velocity skater Nils van der Poel has given one of many two gold medals he gained in Beijing to Chinese-Swedish dissident Gui Minhai to protest in opposition to China’s human rights violations, Amnesty International stated on Friday. Van der Poel, who has been fiercely crucial of the choice to award Beijing the Winter Olympic Games, on Thursday gave his 10,000-meter gold medal to Angela Gui, the daughter of bookseller Gui Minhai, who’s serving 10 years in jail in China on expenses of illegally offering intelligence overseas. “I am not the voice of all Olympians, but me and my friends dedicated our lives to strive for excellence within sports, and the Chinese government chose to use our dreams as a political weapon to legitimise their regime,” Van der Poel stated in an announcement revealed by Amnesty International.

“I wish for the human rights issues in China to improve and for Gui Minhai to be set free. It’s a lot to ask but it is the only reasonable thing to ask.”

Angela Gui, who lives in Britain, accepted the medal 5 days after the top of the Games.

“He came to see me in Cambridge yesterday, where I accepted his medal on my father’s behalf. I think he’d feel beyond honoured if he knew”, she wrote on Twitter.

“Extremely irresponsible”

Van der Poel was scathing in his criticism of Beijing upon his return to Sweden from the Games.

The Olympics “are a fantastic sporting event where the world and nations meet”, he advised every day Aftonbladet on February 13.

But internet hosting the Games “is what Hitler did before he invaded Poland and that’s what Russia did before it invaded Ukraine”, he stated, referring to the 2014 Sochi Games held simply earlier than Russia invaded Crimea.

“I think it’s extremely irresponsible to give the Games to a country that so clearly violates human rights like China’s regime does”.

Gui is one in every of 5 Hong Kong-based booksellers who disappeared in late 2015 after publishing books crucial of the Chinese authorities.

Gui disappeared whereas on vacation in Thailand in 2015 and resurfaced in China, the place he served two years in jail.

A couple of months after his October 2017 launch he was once more arrested, this time whereas on a prepare to Beijing with Swedish diplomats.

He was then hit with the 10-year jail time period in 2020.

Gui Minhai was born in China however moved to Scandinavia following the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989, and later grew to become a Swedish citizen.

Sweden has repeatedly known as for his launch.

China insists the matter is an inside affair and has been stung by criticism from Sweden.

China doesn’t recognise twin citizenship, and Chinese officers claimed he voluntarily reinstated his Chinese citizenship in 2018.

Sweden insists he stays a citizen.

Amnesty known as on the worldwide group to extend stress on China to launch its dissidents.

“Governments across the world should follow Nils’ lead by stepping up efforts to hold the Chinese government to account — not just over the unjust prosecution of Gui Minhai, but over its treatment of the many others jailed solely for peacefully exercising their rights”, Alkan Akad, a China knowledgeable at Amnesty, stated.