Spender sides with Labor over Coalition on raiding super for housing

A coverage divide over housing has opened up in the important thing battleground seat of Wentworth within the ultimate days of the election marketing campaign, with unbiased candidate Allegra Spender rejecting the federal government’s bid to unlock superannuation for home deposits.

Spender stated the Coalition’s coverage would seemingly push up home costs – a view shared by distinguished economists and partly conceded by Superannuation Minister Jane Hume – and that was “the last thing we need”.

Dave Sharma and Allegra Spender are battling it out for Wentworth. Credit:Brook Mitchell

“I don’t think it’s good policy. It doesn’t solve long-term housing issues,” Spender advised the Herald on Monday night time following a “politics in the pub” occasion in Double Bay.

“It won’t support those most in need because the poorest people don’t have $20,000, $50,000 in super to be withdrawn. It’s probably inflationary in terms of house prices, which is the last thing we need. And it’s not solving the long-term issue, which is actually we need more housing supply.”