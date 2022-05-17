Spender sides with Labor over Coalition on raiding super for housing
A coverage divide over housing has opened up in the important thing battleground seat of Wentworth within the ultimate days of the election marketing campaign, with unbiased candidate Allegra Spender rejecting the federal government’s bid to unlock superannuation for home deposits.
Spender stated the Coalition’s coverage would seemingly push up home costs – a view shared by distinguished economists and partly conceded by Superannuation Minister Jane Hume – and that was “the last thing we need”.
“I don’t think it’s good policy. It doesn’t solve long-term housing issues,” Spender advised the Herald on Monday night time following a “politics in the pub” occasion in Double Bay.
“It won’t support those most in need because the poorest people don’t have $20,000, $50,000 in super to be withdrawn. It’s probably inflationary in terms of house prices, which is the last thing we need. And it’s not solving the long-term issue, which is actually we need more housing supply.”
Spender was extra beneficial in direction of the Coalition’s proposal to encourage downsizing by permitting individuals as younger as 55 to make a $300,000 tax-free superannuation contribution after they promote their household dwelling. But it nonetheless didn’t deal with the availability drawback severely, she stated.
By distinction, Liberal MP Dave Sharma, who holds the seat of Wentworth on a 1.3 per cent margin, is a eager fanatic for unlocking tremendous for housing, saying it could “make a material difference to the biggest hurdle facing prospective homeowners, which is saving a deposit”.
In a remark seemingly directed at Spender’s household wealth, Sharma added: “My opponent might not have any personal experience of this scenario, but I can assure you that many locals in their 20s and 30s have warmly welcomed this boost to their homeownership aspirations.”
Despite being dwelling to a few of Australia’s wealthiest retirees, Wentworth skews youthful than the state and nationwide common, making it dwelling to a much bigger share of potential first dwelling consumers.