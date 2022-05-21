SpiceJet flight attendants participate in flash mob at Kolkata airport, Bengali actor Monami Ghosh joins in too

A video of SpiceJet flight attendants grooving to the favored Bangla track Tapa Tini from the film Belashuru is making a buzz on-line. The track, which has just lately gained momentum, is sort of in style on Instagram for its people dance problem. The viral clip reveals Bengali actor Monami Ghosh becoming a member of in on the enjoyable too.

The video opens to indicate a flight attendant tapping her ft on the track to be a focus for the passengers amassing their boarding passes. Soon the remainder of the crew joins in. As everybody continues to benefit from the well-synchronised efficiency by the flight attendants, Monami Ghosh makes her entry. The Bengali actor joins the flash mob and grooves alongside the flight crew.

While sharing the video on its official YouTube Channel, Windows, the corporate producing the movie, wrote, “Belashuru has been touching the skies even from the ground! Thank you Spicejet for organising such an amazing flashmob, where the crew members participated and grooved to the beats of Tapa Tini and how!”

Watch the beautiful video that has taken the web by storm:

Since being shared, it has garnered over 3,000 likes and a flurry of feedback. “I am loving this. I am so loving this,” commented a person. “I so wish to witness a Flashmob someday,” expressed one other. “Our Bengali traditional songs has a extra test of charming,” commented a 3rd. “Lovely performance. Really enjoyed watching,” expressed the fourth person.

Monami Ghosh additionally shared the video of the efficiency on her Instagram web page. She wrote, “For the 1st time in Kolkata airport a flash mob with all the @spicejetairlines ladies…@windowsproduction.”

Since being shared on May 19, the video has gathered almost 61,000 likes and has prompted folks to share various feedback. “Amazing dance,” wrote an Instagram person. “This is really awesome,” commented one other. “I am your biggest fan, want to learn from you,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?