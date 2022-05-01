SpiceJet Flight Hits Turbulence During Descent, Some Passengers Injured

However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport. (File)

Durgapur (West Bengal):

A SpiceJet Boeing B737 plane working flight SG -945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered extreme turbulence throughout descent which sadly resulted in accidents to a couple passengers on Sunday, a SpiceJet spokesperson mentioned right this moment.

However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport.

Immediate medical help was supplied to the passengers upon arrival in Durgapur, the spokesperson added.

SpiceJet expressed its remorse at this unlucky incident and is offering all attainable medical assist to the injured.

