The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, has introduced the delivery of a singular spider monkey with a marking within the form of the “Batman” image on its nostril. According to the zoo’s blog post, the distinctively marked child monkey was born to 31-year-old feminine Rochelle and 25-year-old male Shooter on April 15.

“Our black-handed spider monkey troop just got a little bigger!” wrote the zoo, adding, “The youngling is doing well, holding on strong to mom and nursing successfully”. They even shared a video of the unique spider money on YouTube.

It is to mention that the “Bat-Signal”, showing the silhouette of a bat extending its wings, is used in the DC Comics series as a distress signal to summon Batman.

Coming back to the unique monkey, according to the zoo, its sex is still unknown. The authorities noted that Rochelle is an experienced mother and that other members of the spider monkey troop have checked in on the mother and child.

“Rochelle is a pro at caring for her offspring,” said Lauren Hinson, the Zoo’s Director of Animal Programs.

Meanwhile, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), black spider monkeys, discovered all through japanese South America, are labeled as “vulnerable” to extinction. Their inhabitants has declined due to the destruction of tropical rainforests and searching. They are one among seven species of spider monkeys present in Latin America and one of many largest primate species in South America, WWF famous.